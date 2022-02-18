The content wheel just keeps on turning and now we’ve got two new reality TV shows to try and squeeze into our already-chockers calendars.

First up we have Modern Dating Australia, which is reportedly from the same people who have blessed/cursed us all with Married At First Sight. Applications opened for this new reality dating show in late 2021, and it promises a “new form of modern dating” for singles who are struggling to find love in this switched-on, swipe-right world.

Auditions are happening in March and filming is set to go for eight weeks over May and June, so we truly can’t wait for that chaos to land in the near future.

So Dramatic! spoke to someone who was approached by one of the producers of Modern Dating Australia, who told them the format of the show.

“They’re looking for a main cast of six guys and six girls, some non-binary and LGBTQIA, and they ask them what they’re looking for physically and emotionally in a partner,” the source said.

From there, contestants are given an iPad with everyone else’s profiles on them, and they apparently have to swipe through until they find someone they’re interested in.

“Hopefully sparks fly and you love them and that’s the journey we follow,” they said.

“If not, you can keep picking until you find the right match kinda thing.”

Sounds like it could possibly be more wholesome than the pure chaos we’re seeing in every season of MAFS, Bachelor and Love Island (and all the other ones in the dating reality TV realm). We’ll keep you updated when we know more.

The other new reality TV show coming to our screens is over on Channel 10. It’ll focus on the “nature and impact of appearances”.

It’s called The Transformation, and it looks like it’s about how we perceive each other and ourselves. Applications are currently open through B50 Productions, and it asks two pretty solid existential questions right off the bat: “are you defined by your choice of clothing?” and “are you where you want to be in life?”

The application process involves hopeful contestants uploading a video of themselves where they have to introduce their name, age, where they live and what they do for a living. Applicants also have to describe their sense of style and what area of their life they’d most want to see a change.

It sounds like some kind of Queer Eye-style life overhaul situation or a less unhinged version of 100% Hotter. Honestly, not mad about it and I’ll probably watch the shit out of people getting a life transformation.