Tired of waiting an entire year to enjoy messy relationship drama on MAFS? Well good news because Stan is unveiling a brand new bonkers dating show from the creative minds behind Married at First Sight called Love Triangle.

The new series matches single folks together but unlike Married at First Sight, there’s no ~sight~ involved. At least not at the beginning.

They’ll communicate with each other via calls and texts without actually being able to see each other.

They, along with the audience, will ultimately see the couple bring their cyber dating into the real world for a first date, after which they’ll need to decide if they’re keen to continue or nah.

If it’s a yes, the couples will then move in together and there’s several huge twists along the way to keep things spicy.

Have a peek at the teaser below:

Stan’s Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said via the press release: “Love Triangle represents a thrilling new step for Stan as we continue to ramp up our Stan Originals output, leveraging the proven pedigree of the 9Network and the extraordinary makers of Married at First Sight to deliver a sensational new dating format. This is going to be an unmissable reality television event.”

“We are incredibly proud to produce the addictive new relationship series, Love Triangle, for Stan,” Endemol Shine Australia Chief Executive Officer Peter Newman added.

“Tackling the difficulties of modern dating, the series features incredible characters on the journey to find long lasting love but with a mind-blowing mid-season twist. All we can say is, remember that a triangle has three sides!”

Hmm, colour me intrigued!

The series is being produced by a bunch of folks with stellar experience in creating addictive Aussie reality TV drama.

There’s Endemol Shine Australia Director of Content Tara McWilliams (Married At First Sight), Executive Producer Keely Sonntag (MasterChef Australia, Australian Survivor) and 9Network Executive Producer John Walsh (Married at First Sight, The Voice).

Buckle up bbs, shit’s about to get wild!

The first two episodes of the Stan Original Dating Series Love Triangle will premiere 6 October, only on Stan.