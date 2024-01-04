Mary Fowler & Nathan Cleary Both Soft Launched Their Relationship On Instagram & It’s Cute AF

After months of speculation about their budding romance, Nathan Cleary and Mary Fowler have officially both soft launched their relationship on Instagram. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

There are some iconic pairs that really put the “power” in “power couple”. And now, just like Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster-Blake, or Kel Knight and Kath Day-Night, Fowler and Cleary have become one of the most culturally significant couples in Australia.

Just a few days ago we launched an in-depth investigation into whether the Matildas star had included a shot of her and her NRL boo on a recent Instagram post.

Call Sherlock Holmes, I need a magnifying glass.

But now thanks to Nathan Cleary’s latest post, we have the hardest evidence of a soft launch you can get: cafe date pics.

Shared to the Penrith Panther’s Insta was a dump of shots featuring typical bloke stuff like him posing with cars, footage from a concert, and a clip from Kung Fu Panda (???), but it wasn’t all just typical bloke-posting.

On the fourth slide of the Insta-dump was a photo of Cleary cozied up on the beach with his head laying in someone’s lap.

Who ever could those legs belong to???

Now at this point the Fowly stans on IG had already gone wild. Surely this is the dual soft launch they/we/I have been waiting for?!?

But then once they swiped three more times to Cleary’s seventh image of the collection, the case was closed

Hot choccy of this calibre is never platonic.

Fans of Fowler were quickly able to identify her small but iconic cross tattoo on her left hand, confirming that this set of pics absolutely does include photos of the Matildas and Man City legend.

Mary Fowler and Nathan Cleary, I now pronounce thee… soft launched.

And I gotta say, it’s nice that they are finally launching their relationship themselves.

It’s been a long period of waiting for something certain, including all the classic steps of a romance in the public eye such as getting paparazzied at the park, having terrible couple names pitched by tabloid magazines, and having a member from the assumed couple speak out against the prying into their private life.

Clearly told the Daily Telegraph last September that he didn’t like this level of invasion, saying: “It’s a little bit annoying to not have a private life.”

However now, as he captioned his most recent social media post, he has a lot to be “grateful” for. Onya Natho.

It’s been a huge week for fans of the Matildas, as well as fans of true love, as this week Ellie Carpenter shared on Instagram that she had gotten engaged to her partner Danielle van de Donk.

Best of wishes to all the happy couples, and may this year produce even more adorable Fowly content.