Ellie Carpenter Announces Engagement To Teammate Danielle Van De Donk & See You At The Reception

Superstar defender for the Matildas and Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) Ellie Carpenter announced the huge news of her engagement with fellow club teammate Danielle van de Donk. Looks like 2024 is going to be another great year for Tillies stans!

The news was dropped in a shared post on Ellie and Danielle’s Instagram pages, where the adorable new fiancés posed together in an embrace that showcased a stunning diamond engagement ring on Danielle’s left hand.

The post was captioned “My person for life❤️💍!!” and at time of writing has received almost 150K likes.

The couple met while playing for French women’s club Lyon, and have been dating for around a year.

This lovely news tops off an amazing season in 2023 that saw the pair’s French club top and win the Champions League, as well as Ellie’s phenomenal performance in the FIFA23 Women’s World Cup for the Matildas.

And just for fun, here’s a video of Ellie and fellow Matilda defender Alanna Kennedy being absolutely DONE with the antics from the Iranian women’s squad in an Olympic qualifier team last October.

Of course Carpenter isn’t the only Matilda currently making wedding plans.

Captain Sam Kerr announced her engagement to Kristie Mewis last November — and presumably our invitation got lost in the mail.

Plus last June midfielder Emily Van Egmond shared that she was engaged to her partner Kat Thompson.

Additionally on the Tilly relationship front, Mary Fowler just soft launched her relo with NRL star Nathan Clearly in an IG post today.

All in all, a great day for and even greater start to the year for Tilly fanatics (me).

The Matildas will play against Uzbekistan on February 24 in their next match to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.