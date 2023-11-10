Sam Kerr & Kristie Mewis’ Engagement Is Finally Confirmed And Pls Invite Us To The Wedding

Rumours of engagement have surrounded living soccer legends Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis for months now, so today fans worldwide have let out a sigh “well finally, and congrats!” as the iconic pair officially confirmed their plans to get married.

Sam and Kristie, if you are reading this, know that if you need literally anything for your big day, we would die for both of you without hesitation, do not hesitate to ask.

Whispers and theories of the couple’s engagement have been flying around the internet ever since September this year, when Mewis was spotted with a VERY BIG ROCK on a very important finger in a video posted by her club, Gotham FC.

But now the big secret has been (finally!) confirmed officially by Mewis in an interview with People Magazine.

Mewis told People of how Kerr has “just been everything” for her, and said that her fiancé is her “biggest supporter, always listening to me nag and complain all, all of my crazy antics.” We stan a supportive queen.

The happy couple have been publicly dating since shortly after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where the first rumours of their relationship began.

Shippers of the two have been blessed with an abundance of adorable content of the couple since then, including a super cute interview in the Matildas‘ doco World At Our Feet on Disney+ where Mewis refers to Kerr as “the whole package.”

One of the fan-favourite photos of Kerr and Mewis was from the match they played against each other in the Tokyo Olympics for the Bronze medal, where the U.S unfortunately defeated Australia.

Whilst this would have been a sad moment for the Aussie captain, who sat on the grass in despair over the loss, she was quickly comforted by her girlfriend from the opposing team.

Source: Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images.

However the best content from the couple is undisputedly Kerr’s display of RIZZ in her boo’s Instagram comments. Peep this killer line from Australia’s number one footballer that should remind you that it is always okay to send that risky text.

The above evidence has been provided so that any couples reading this, but specifically Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis, can see our extensive knowledge of their relationship.

We are happy to show this knowledge off in the form of anecdotes in a reception speech should any members of your respective families not be trusted to do a good enough speech themselves. We do not need any plus ones, have no dietary needs, and will not wear white.

Additionally we have already booked every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday off work for the indefinite future, so scheduling is not a problem.

A massive congratulations to the happy couple! We look forward to serving you both as future rulers of the Kerr-public Of Australia.