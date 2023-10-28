Sam Kerr Revealed Extra Injury She Got From The World Cup And Actually Rename A State After Her

Sam Kerr, captain of the Matildas, every Australian girlfriend’s girlfriend, and future benevolent ruler of the country has revealed the painful injuries she received during this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, and for real let’s give her a medal of national service.

During the historic World Cup, Kerr was sidelined for three matches due to an injury to her left calf muscle that she got before the tournament even began.

You probably remember this because of all the times the camera showed her smiling on the sideline during a Matildas game, which resulted in deafening roars from fans — at the match and at home!

After missing a few matches, Kerr finally played her first game of the World Cup against Denmark while still suffering her calf injury. And the crowd absolutely lost it the moment she walked on.

However Kerr has now revealed that after the final match of the cup, Australia’s play-off for third against Sweden, she suffered another injury to her other calf.

“I re-did my calf in the Sweden game. Well not re-did it, did the other one,” the Matildas captain said. She’s actually so funny, you gotta love it.

Which totally makes sense if you remember that moment during the game where Kerr was clearly injured, lying on the ground for what felt like minutes before the referee even noticed her.

Thankfully, since the double calf injuries, Kerr has been able to take time off and recover.

“I was rehabbing that, and came back, and I’ve just had a bit of an icky run during the last two months… But I’m getting back to full fitness, enjoying being back on the park.”

Evidently the two months of rehab must have done her some good, as she scored a cracker of a goal in the Olympics qualifier match against Iran on Thursday night, which Australia won 2-0.

Playing in her hometown of Perth, the Aussie icon said she loved being back. And it’s no doubt her fans felt the same, with the game scoring a turnout of 60,000 people.

However Kerr did only play for 30 minutes of the recent game, as she still needs time to fully recover.

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson warned fans before the match not to put too much pressure on Kerr to perform — because he’s an actual angel and such a kind coach. Like an IRL and better Ted Lasso.

“Considering she’s coming back from injury very recently, she hasn’t played 90 minutes in a very, very long time, not for club either, with that calf issue coming back, we really need to be extremely mindful,” Gustavsson warned.

Honestly Sam Kerr is a national hero, and I for one would not be surprised if she gets named Australian Of The Year next year. TBH this year isn’t enough, make it Australian Of The Every Year.

Name an award after her – no, a state! Go all out, declare this nation as the Peoples’ Republic Of Kerr-stralia. Viva La Sam!

The Matildas broke an Australian television record when they played in the semi-final against England, receiving 11.5 million viewers.