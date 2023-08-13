Here We Fkn Go: All The Best Memes & Reactions To The Matildas’ Bonkers Quarter-Final Win

THEY DID IT BABYYYYY!!!! The Matildas have given France an almighty walloping to claw their way into the FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-final and the nation couldn’t be more proud. To celebrate, let’s take a look at some of the best reactions (and the best angles of ~that~ French coach) as we eagerly await the next game.

To streamline the process, we’ve collated the memes and reactions into categories, decreasing in relevancy to the actual game but increasing in horniness levels for the French coach.

Reactions to the win

Penalty shootouts are shit. Let’s be real.

But they’re far less shit when you win.

One of our favourite reactions to the ripper shootout finale has got to be champion wheelchair tennis player Dylan Alcott tweeting that it was “the closest I’ve ever been to standing up”.

Another beautiful set of reactions occurred on a flight with nearly the entire middle section of the plane tuning in.

Well, almost everyone…

Then, perhaps the most wholesome reaction of the night wasn’t actually to the win itself.

After clinching victory, captain Sam Kerr gave her playing shirt to a young gal in the crowd whose smile shone so brightly it could’ve powered half of Brisbane.

Even AFL fans who’d rocked up to the MCG to watch the footy snuck into the bar and catch the shootout.

Just a differently shaped ball, right? Same thing!

And it wouldn’t truly be a football match without a few yahoos letting off flares.

Melbourne’s Federation Square turned a misty shade of red shortly after Cortnee Vine slotted the final kick.

General memes and tomfoolery

It wouldn’t be an Australian success story without the internet coming together to hang shit on our enemies.

Australia versus France was no different.

The Arts Centre Spire in Melbourne will forever be the newer, better-er Eiffel Tower.

Every time I think I’m sick to death of the Dan Andrews in Beijing meme, it comes back with a new flavour.

Constant reinvention is truly the key to longevity.

Up next we’ve got the only political chatter we’ll tolerate in this article:

Why are we spending all this money on submarines when we literally have Mackenzie Arnold?

Even the Montague St Bridge, slayer of trucks and demolisher of dreams, got in on the action.

Mèmes ntraîneur cornée (horny coach memes)

While French supporters didn’t have a lot to cheer about on the pitch on Saturday night, they certainly have a lot to be thankful for off the pitch.

Namely, Hervé Renard, the 54-year-old head coach who, like a fine wine from Champagne, has seemingly only gotten better with age.

Comparisons were even made to the handsome prince in Shrek 2 and I reckon they’re bang on.

He’s just as majestic. Perhaps even more so.

A double life?

He also totally is the most french looking man ever lol.

So that about wraps it up.

The Matildas will play England in the semi-final on Wednesday August 16 at 8pm AEST.

Let’s fucking GOOOOOOOOO.

Header image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty & Bradley Kanaris/Getty