We’ve Just Copped Our First Look At Season 3 Of Ted Lasso & Fuck You Nate

The wait is (almost) over, Ted Lasso fans. We’ve just copped our first look at the highly-anticipated season three, and damn, we’re already syncing up another binge-watch (for the 20th time).

We might not have been gifted with the release of season three (yet). Hell, we don’t even have a trailer. But what we do have is one (1) sneak peek photo of season three of Ted Lasso — and boy, does it hint at a major showdown.

What Does The First Look Photo Hint At?

The official first-look photo still hints at some unresolved drama between Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Nate (Nick Mohammed), as they’re pictured facing off against each other.

No, they’re not looking lovingly into each other’s eyes (although, I can’t see why they wouldn’t wanna).

It follows a key moment in the season two finale after Nate suddenly blew up at Ted, left AFC Richmond, and joined West Ham United — the Premier League team that is also owned by Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head).

It’s been a dick move that’s honestly occupied a lot of our thoughts for the last year and a half. Part of me is still not ready to move sweet baby Nate into antagonist territory (yes, I’m still in denial). The other half of me wants to get a big football-shaped brick and hurl it at his face, especially after how he treated Ted in the season finale.

“Everybody loves you. The great Ted Lasso, well I think you’re a fucking joke,” Nate said to wholesome Ted during the season two finale, before RIPPING UP the “Believe” sign hanging in the locker room. Consider my heart torn into a thousand pieces.

Judging by this first look, Ted is looking to stir some shit (or get answers, probably), as he’s pictured in the West Ham locker room, Rupert ominously lurking in the background like a cute little Sith Lord.

I don’t think I’ve been more pissed off in my life. #tedlasso pic.twitter.com/Y4ngRIj1Cr — Charlie Tweeter (@charlie_tweeter) October 8, 2021

When Is Ted Lasso Season Three Being Released?

Apple TV+ have announced that the new season will be premiering in “spring 2023”. But thanks to the power of hemispheres, Aussies are looking at a premiere sometime in autumn — absolutely perfect for staving off our post-summer blues.

Is This The Last Season of Ted Lasso?

Say it ain’t so (please, dear God).

It’s been wildly speculated if Ted Lasso is still going ahead as a three-season arc like it was originally pitched.

“This story is going to be over [in season three], regardless, even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on,” co-creator Bill Lawrence said on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast shortly after season two ended in October 2021.

Brett Goldstein, who plays the legendary Roy Kent, also confirmed the bad news back in June 2022.

“We are writing it like that. It was planned as three [seasons],” he told the Sunday Times.

And as if you didn’t need any further confirmation that this is Ted Lasso‘s last hoorah, co-creator Brendan Hunt (aka Coach Beard), hinted that the three-part story is still going ahead.

“We are writing an ending for this three-chunk portion that we’ve always seen, but it’s not like Thanos is in it and half of us die. Most of us, anyway, will probably still be alive, so I don’t think leaving an out is anything to worry about,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s just a matter of whether or not we pick this up in some other way, and when.”

Okay, so good news: everyone will (probably) be alive by the end of season three.

The bad news? That’s probably it for the Ted Lasso story.

But who knows? Maybe we’ll see some spin-off series where Roy Kent and Keeley move to America to manage a Major League Soccer team (sound familiar?). Perhaps Rebecca will sell Richmond, or maybe we’ll even get a spin-off where Jamie is traded to a different club. Just please, please, do something, Apple TV+.

With it being Apple TV+’s most successful show to date (it’s still one of the most Emmy-nominated debut comedy series in history!), it’s hard to envision a world where they would let this gem slip through the cracks.

But then again, maybe that’s wishful thinking.

