Well, it certainly seems like our television husband Jason Sudeikis has well and truly moved on from his ex Olivia Wilde, and I for one really couldn’t be happier for the Ted Lasso star (unless it was my mouth pressed up against his perfect moustache, of course.)

Anyway — what was I saying? Oh yes! Jason Sudeikis has been papped smooching one of his Ted Lasso co-stars, and while it’s not Hannah Waddingham (who plays Rebecca, and I would totally support that relationship), it’s still extremely cute.

The gossip kings at Page Six published some paparazzi pics of Sudeikis and his Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell kissing on a beach in Mexico, seemingly confirming their long-rumoured relationship. (We don’t have these pics but you can have a perve for yourself in their article right HERE.)

Hazell has a small recurring role on Ted Lasso as Bex, the new wife and baby mama of Rebecca’s villainous ex, Rupert (Anthony Head).

Meanwhile as we all know, Sudeikis split from fiancée Olivia Wilde last year, and she’s since moved on with Harry Styles.

Back in March, we reported that it very much seemed Hazell and Sudeikis were dating, given they’d clearly been in the same apartment around the same time.

Apparently the pair have denied these rumours, and stop me if I’m wrong but snogging on a beach in Mexico certainly confirms they are hooking up at the very least.

Unless this is some wild Ted Lasso Season 3 storyline in which Ted runs off with Bex to a picturesque beach in Cabo San Lucas? I mean, after Nate’s (Nick Mohammed) dark timeline last season, I wouldn’t put it past the scriptwriters to go completely haywire again.