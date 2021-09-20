In some good news (finally), Ted Lasso has swept the 73rd Primetime Emmys with three incredible wins. My happiness is immeasurable and my day has been made.

For the uninitiated who have no idea what Ted Lasso is, firstly, I’m sorry for your loss, and secondly, let me tell you real quick.

In the Apple TV Plus exclusive show, Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach who takes on the responsibility of coaching pro soccer in England, despite having no experience in soccer at all.

Brett Goldstein scooped up Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of champion soccer player Roy Kent, while Hannah Waddingham won Best Supporting Actress for playing the fictional owner of AFL Richmond, Rebecca Welton.

And of course, we can’t forget our leading man Jason Sudeikis who won Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for playing the role of the titular Ted Lasso.

Although it was a huge night for Sudeikis and his show, it was a sad night for me, who had to see that he no longer has the hot ‘stache. Bring it back, king.

“This show is about family, mentors, teachers, teammates. I wouldn’t be here without those things in my life,” Sudeikis said in his acceptance speech.

Congrats to @brettgoldstein & @hanwaddingham A.K.A. Roy Kent & Rebecca from @TedLasso for winning Best Supporting Actor & Actress at the Emmy's tonight ????⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ppLv22yTrT — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) September 20, 2021

“Jesus Christ on a bike! Jason, you changed my life with this, and more importantly the lives of my baby girls,” said Waddingham during her acceptance speech.

“West End musical theatre performers need to be on screen more. Please give them a chance because we won’t let you down.”

Although you might think you’ve never seen Waddingham before, you probably have. She played Septa Unella (the “Shame” nun) on Game of Thrones, and she also plays Sofia Marchetti (Jackson’s mother) on Sex Education.

So huge night for this actor.

On the other hand, it was also a big night of winnings for Brett Goldstein, who many believed appeared in the show as an AI. Don’t worry, it’s just a weird conspiracy theory that mostly comes from the fact that Goldstein looks almost too perfect in all of his scenes.

Fascinating that "Brett Goldstein" won an Emmy despite being an AI creation. #Emmys #TedLasso — MIKE BOWERS (@THEMikeBowers) September 20, 2021

Goldstein was actually hired as a writer on Ted Lasso, but after a couple of weeks in the writing room, he realised how much he connected with the character of Roy Kent and sent in an audition tape.

Now that, my friends, is fkn ambition.

We love a glorious victory story for three amazing actors, and their winning is only a testament to how amazing Ted Lasso is as a show.

If you haven’t yet seen it (trust me, even though it’s about soccer it is absolutely addictive), you can catch it on Apple TV Plus now.