The nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards are in and it’s a good day to be Zendaya or a member of the cast of Succession.

Coming in with the most nominations is Succession with a heaping 25 Emmy noms from the niche Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series award to Best Drama Series.

Following Succession in Emmy noms is Ted Lasso (20), The White Lotus (20), Hacks (17), Only Murders In The Building (17), Euphoria (16), Stranger Things (13) Squid Game (14), and Pam & Tommy (10).

Zendaya is leading the charge with her Best Actress in a Drama Series nomination (which she won in 2020 and is slated to win again), while Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink and Winona Ryder from Stranger Things (who carried Season Four IMHO) were snubbed this year. In fact, every one of the 22 Stranger Things cast members were snubbed, with noms going to things like Best Hairstyling and Best Prosthetics.

Three Aussies are also in the running this year for a sweet, sweet Emmy. They are Toni Collette for Best Actress in a Limited Series with her performance in The Staircase, Murray Bartlett for Best Supporting Actor in The White Lotus and Sarah Snook for Best Supporting Actress in Succession.

Here is the full list of noms for the 2022 Emmys:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-soo (Squid Game)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

BEST TELEVISION MOVIE

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (NBC)

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back! (CBS)

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

Adele: One Night Only (CBS)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

BEST HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

VICE (Showtime)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)

Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Hope Davis (Succession)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)

BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders in the Building)

Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Christopher McDonald (Hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

The 2022 Emmys will air on September 12.