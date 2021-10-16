Spoiler alert for The White Lotus S1, duh

Oh wow, sources say that Jennifer Coolidge is coming back for the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus, and thank fuck it’s not Shane (Jake Lacy).

HBO has yet to officially confirm it but “multiple sources” have told TVLine that your fave from the show Jennifer Coolidge will return for the hit dark comedy’s second season by Mike White.

Coolidge will reprise her role as Tanya McQuoid, a middle-aged and overly melodramatic and anxious woman who stays at The White Lotus hotel in Hawaii to spread her mother’s ashes.

In The White Lotus season one finale, Tanya, who had promised to help her friend and the hotel masseur Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) with her business proposal, awkwardly dropped off an envelope of cash instead of reading Belinda’s business proposal and joining her as a partner. Then, after claiming she spends her life chasing men and using her wealth to keep them around, she offers Greg (Jon Gries), a man she has known for less than a week, to move in with her.

It’ll be interesting to see how these two plot points develop in season two. Will Tanya be with her new man or will that have fizzled out by the time we next see her? Will she get in touch with Belinda or will she be blissfully unaware that she gave someone the hope that they could completely change their life? Or, will she find herself a new Greg and Belinda to obsess over?

Either way, you know that Jennifer Coolidge will deliver the emotional goods. That speech she gave when Tanya was scattering her mother’s ashes on the boat? Give this queen an Emmy.

White previously teased the idea of bringing back some of the characters from the first season in an interview with TVLine in August.

“I don’t think you can credibly have [every season one guest] on the same vacation again,” he told the outlet.

“But maybe it could be a Marvel Universe type thing, where some of them would come back. We only made one-year deals with the actors, so we’d have to find out who is even available.

“[Jennifer Coolidge] is one of the funniest people I’ve ever met,” he added.

“She’s also a really nice person. And we had some false starts with other [projects] we tried to work on together, so this is very gratifying. It’s probably one of the most satisfying aspects of the whole experience for me.

Season 2 will follow a different group of tourists in another White Lotus property. According to TVLine’s sources, it sounds like it’ll be somewhere in Europe. Hot European Critique on Capitalism Summer when?

