Everybody say ‘condragulations,’ because RuPaul has just become the most awarded Black artist to ever grace the Emmys. Now that, friends, is what they call making herstory.

Gracing the 73rd Primetime Emmys with RuPaul’s Drag Race co-host Michelle Visage and two season 13 contestants, Gottmik and Symone, RuPaul claimed his well-earned award for Outstanding Competition Program.

This is RuPaul’s eleventh personal award, the most awards given to a Black artist at the Emmys, ever.

Drag Race, which is hosted and produced by RuPaul, was up against some tight (albeit very American) competition, with Nailed It!, Top Chef, The Voice and The Amazing Race also nominated for the award.

“For you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you,” said RuPaul during his acceptance speech.

“We are waiting for you. Come home to Mama Ru.”

The title of the most-awarded Black artist at the Emmys was previously held by Donald A. Morgan, who has won 10 awards for his work on shows like Home Improvement (7 awards) and The Ranch (3 awards).

Morgan was also nominated three times in this year’s 73rd Primetime Emmys for his work on The Upshaws, Last Man Standing and The Conners, but didn’t quite win this time around, allowing RuPaul to take the mantle.

And let’s not forget how stunning all four of the RuPaul’s Drag Race representatives looked on the red carpet. Now this is how you represent queer excellence on the runway.

Queer people? Winning a fucktonne of awards on mainstream television? And looking damn good while doing it? You bloody love to see it.

Also did someone forget to let Symone know about the black and white theme that seems to be going on? Nobody?

If you want to join in on all the chaos and addictive drama, then you can catch the 11-time Emmy award-winning show RuPaul’s Drag Race on Stan right now.

And if you haven’t started this gargantuan series yet, with its many spin-offs staring you right in the face, we made a handy guide that you can check out here on the perfect order to watch Drag Race in.