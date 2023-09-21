Delta Goodrem AKA Australia’s Sweetheart Has Announced Her Engagement To Matthew Copley

Love is really in the air. First, it was the Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis rumours and then it was Taylor Swift‘s alleged new romance that’s thankfully not Matty Healy. Now, Australian superstar Delta Goodrem has announced her engagement to long-time boyfriend and guitarist Matthew Copley.

On Thursday night, the “Innocent Eyes” singer posted a beautiful pic from Malta, announcing her new relationship status.

“My best friend asked me to marry him,” Delta wrote, alongside a photo of her and her fiancé basking in the European sunset.

Following the gorgeous photo, Delta showed a beautiful date night set-up complete with white flower petals and a string quartet. Right at the end of the video, the singer flashed her rock. And honestly, it looks like that diamond could pay off my HECS debt twice.

(image source: Instagram / @deltagoodrem) (image source: Instagram / @deltagoodrem)

Oh, how the other half live!

Since announcing the ‘yuge news, many fans and fellow celebs have congratulated the singer in the comments section.

“Yayyyyy congratulations,” Love Island AU host and former Bardot member Sophie Monk wrote.

“Congratulations beautiful souls,” Lisa Origliasso commented.

“Congratulations angel!!!!!!! You deserve all the happiness in the universe!!! XX so happy for you both,” wrote Jessica Origliasso.

Honestly, with this much Aussie muso royalty in the comments section, it looks like Delta and Matthew’s wedding will fully pop off with the entertainment.

Actually, now that I really look at the comments, it kinda reminds me of my Year 6 disco.

Of course, the future groom also shared his own IG post, simply writing, “She said yes!!” with a ring emoji.

As per Now To Love, Delta and Matthew reportedly began dating in 2017, however, their relationship was super duper private. It was only recently that Delta spilt some relationship deets in an interview with Australian Woman’s Weekly.

“He’s my guitarist, I met him through music,” she told the publication.

“It’s incredible to be on stage with him because he’s so talented. We really are a team. He’s my best friend, he’s kind and just a beautiful human being.”

Ugh, she deserves THE WORLD.

Congrats to the newly engaged couple.