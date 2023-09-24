It Seems There’s An All-Out War Brewing Between Designers To Dress Delta Goodrem For Her Wedding

Designers are champing at the bit (or “chomping”, if you’re wrong), to provide the dress for Aussie pop queen Delta Goodrem on her wedding day. Somebody check the Bureau of Meteorology because there’s a storm brewing in the Australian fashion industry.

In case you missed it, Delta announced her engagement to long-time boyfriend and guitarist Matthew Copley this week.

Now, we could write an entirely separate article about the ring but it was rumoured to be worth over $100k.

Crikey.

Since Delta is arguably one of the closest things Australia has to an actual celebrity (who lives in Australia), it was a BIG DEAL when the story broke.

It’s an even bigger story for dressmakers across the country.

Delta’s dress choice will inevitably draw the same level of attention (adjusted for population size, of course) as Kate Middleton‘s did when she got hitched to Prince William.

One anonymous designer who spoke to the Daily Telegraph said singer would likely opt for a home-grown label.

“Goodrem has always been great at supporting local labels,” they said.

“And I don’t see why she would look overseas for someone to create her dream wedding dress when she has access to literally all the top designers here in Australia.”

Delta has been a lightning rod for all the top fashion brands in the country over the past few decades.

Toni Maticevski, Mariam Seddiq, Abyss By Abby the label, Velani, Con Ilio, Antionette Fusillo, J’Aton Couture and Rachel Gilbert have all been associated with the 38-year-old.

READ MORE Pour One Out For These Brisbane Brides Who Found Out Their Wedding Venue Shut Down Via Facebook

“I personally think she might choose a few of us to dress her,” Velani founder Nicky Apostolopoulos told the publication.

“I reckon she will go minimalistic and boho. She might have a beautiful sleeve. She has a beautiful long neck and loves her back so maybe a low back.”

Much to anticipate for Australia’s wedding of the century, second only to Kyle Sandilands‘ star-studded wedding earlier this year.

Now THAT was a feast for the senses.

Header photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images