Calling all little girls inside who just won’t hide: Queen of Australian music Delta Goodrem has added another two shows to the 20th anniversary tour of her iconic debut album Innocent Eyes.

I can hardly believe my innocent and soon-to-be-crying eyes.

The musically-gifted angel announced the news on Instagram on Thursday.

“More Innocent Eyes shows for us 🥰🥰,” she wrote. The emojis! Be still my beating heart.

“Due to unprecedented pre sale demand, second shows in Sydney and Melbourne have been added to the Innocent Eyes 20th Anniversary Tour next year!”

Delta Goodrem’s Innocent Eyes 20th Anniversary tour will be kicking off next year at the Sydney Opera House on September 25 for two nights — the second is a new addition to the tour. In my humble opinion, there’s no better place to hear the saint that is Miss Goodrem hit those high notes on ‘Born to Try’.

She will then fly with her angel wings over to Melbourne and perform for two nights. Again, the second show is a new date that’s been added due to popular demand.

The songbird will continue floating across Australia on her original tour, performing in Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth for one night only. Delta, if you’re reading this: I am begging you to add another Perth show. I am lost without it, and you.

Tickets for the two new Delta Goodrem shows in Sydney and Melbourne will go on sale at 11am local time on Friday, 18 November.

Considering how quickly tickets sold out for the OG tour, trying to nab spots for the new shows won’t be enough. You must be born to try.

Delta Goodrem’s Innocent Eyes 20th Anniversary Tour 2023 Dates

Monday September 25

Sydney Opera House

Sydney NSW

NEW SHOW

Tuesday September 26

Sydney Opera House

Sydney NSW

Thursday September 28

Hamer Hall

Melbourne VIC

NEW SHOW

Friday September 29

Hamer Hall

Melbourne VIC

Sunday October 1

Adelaide Festival Theatre

Adelaide SA

Tuesday October 3

Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Brisbane QLD

Saturday October 7

Riverside Theatre

Perth WA