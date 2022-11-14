Do you remember when you were seven? And the only thing that you wanted to do was show your mum that … you were old enough to go to a Delta Goodrem concert? And she said no? Well, the wound is still raw but it could finally be healed all these years later because the Australian icon has announced a 20th anniversary tour of her debut album, Innocent Eyes.

This one’s for the little girl inside who won’t just hide!!!!!

Delta Goodrem’s Innocent Eyes concert tour will kick off on September 25, 2023 at the Sydney Opera House, followed by Hamer Hall in Melbourne on September 28, Festival Theatre in Adelaide on October 1, Queensland Performing Arts Centre in Brisbane on October 3 and will wrap up at Perth’s Riverside Theatre on October 7.

There’s no chance my no-longer-innocent eyes will be dry — I will cry through the entire show.

Innocent Eyes was released in March 2003 and spent 29 weeks at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart, making it the highest-selling debut album in Australian history. Goodrem also took home a record seven ARIAs for that album. God, I miss those days and I miss those waaaaaaays.

The Innocent Eyes anniversary tour will be pretty intimate compared to her 2003 tour and will feature most music and “storytelling”. We can expect a fair bit of nostalgia from both Goodrem and the audience.

“I feel so grateful to have had all the opportunities this album has brought in my life and all the incredible people that took me into their homes with this album and who have been on this journey with me,” Goodrem said in a statement on Monday.

“This is going to be a wonderful night together of music and storytelling celebrating the album that changed my life.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 18 at 11am so better start re-training those vocal cords to hit those high notes in Born To Try.