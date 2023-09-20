Pour One Out For These Brisbane Brides Who Found Out Their Wedding Venue Shut Down Via Facebook

Imagine this: among the stress of wedding planning, you finally book a venue for your big day, only to learn via Facebook that the location has shut down. For some Brisbane brides, this was their reality after learning on social media that The Golden Ox Restaurant and Reception Centre had closed its doors in July.

The Margate venue, which had operated as a popular hospitality venue for almost 46 years, announced on Facebook that they “have had to shut their doors for now”.

A subsequent comment on the post revealed that “one of the owners [had] passed away”.

Further Facebook posts stated that the business would be in touch with those “who have booked and paid deposits for functions”.

While many were quick to empathise with the business given the circumstances, brides were “disgusted” that they had to find out their wedding venue was no more on social media.

“I can’t believe that instead of doing the right thing as a venue and informing the people that have functions booked and have put thousands of dollars down, they get to find out on Facebook,” one user wrote, per news.com.au.

“Wedding booked there for December. And just find out on Facebook! Absolutely disgusting!! Doubt we will see our money!” wrote another client. Now, I dunno about you, but I’d be bloody fuming.

One bride, however, has confirmed to news.com.au that she has since received her deposit back in full, so there is a glimmer of hope.

The publication now reports that the iconic venue is now listed for sale by Phillip O’Dwyer and Nick Wedge from Colliers real estate, under instructions from Shabnam Amirbeaggi of Crouch Amirbeaggi, which has been appointed as receiver.

Amirbeaggi told news.com.au that she was appointed as receiver on August 28, following the appointment of a liquidator on August 17.

Ms Amirbeaggi said the location offered “a wonderful opportunity for someone to re-establish the business and continue to operate what has been a landmark business in the local area, and greater Brisbane region.”

“I am looking forward to a successful sale on the day of the auction and reopening the doors to the community,” she said.

Should all go to plan on the October 26 auction date, it will mark the second time The Golden Ox has been sold in recent years.

The venue last changed hands in 2022, when then-owner Nick Tzimas sold the business after more than 40 years at its helm.

