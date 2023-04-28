Anthony Albanese is defending his decision to attend Kyle Sandilands‘ upcoming wedding, which says a whole fucking lot doesn’t it.

Sandilands is a skid mark on the Australian media industry thanks to his opinions on pretty much everything. And that’s me putting it lightly.

Do I think the Prime Minister should have politely declined the invitation to Kyle Sandilands' wedding?

💯 yes. — Natasha Robinson 🌻 (@NC_Robinson) April 28, 2023

Allow me to refresh your memory: Sandilands called monkeypox a “big, gay disease”, made insensitive and downright offensive comments about the Paralympics, and asked a child rape victim about her sexual experiences on air — to name a few.

Albanese has, however, defended his decision to attend Sandilands’ wedding to Tegan Kynaston this weekend, saying he is an “Australian success story”.

I cannot even with that quote that literally came out of his mouth.

“I said I’d go. And I keep my commitments, including to Kyle Sandilands,” Albanese said, as per ABC. He also “promised” he’d DJ at the wedding when he was on air in January.

“One of the things about Kyle Sandilands — I’ll say this — a bloke who at one stage was homeless, living on the streets of Sydney, and has grown into someone who is a significant public figure, is a part of what is an Australian success story,” Albanese said.

NSW Premier Chris Minns is also rumoured to be attending and, according to ABC, Sandilands’ Best Man on Saturday will be convicted drug smuggler Simon Main, alongside Kings Cross nightclub owner John Ibrahim who is said to be in the bridal party.

When defending his decision to attend, Albanese also declared that he is “not in charge of the invite list”.

Albanese appeared on The Kyle & Jackie O show earlier this week where Sandilands reminded him about the wedding on the weekend.

“It’s there, it’s in the diary. I’ll be seeing you there,” Albanese responded, noting that he’s “looking forward to it”.

Deputy Opposite Leader Sussan Ley doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with Albanese “going to a friend’s wedding” but thinks the fact that it’s the day before the federal budget might piss people off.

“Australians will rightly ask whether the Prime Minister should be spinning decks at a million dollar wedding when people can’t afford their rent,” Ley said.

The PM taking a day off for a mates wedding is fine.



The PM being mates with Kyle Sandilands is the real concern here. https://t.co/lMC9e5wNAg — James Hutcheon (@hutcho66) April 28, 2023

I think she’d be right. There are a few other questions we have too, but yes, that’s one of them.