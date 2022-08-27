Kyle Sandilands is being rinsed for his damaging, stigmatising and downright homophobic comments on monkeypox.

On his Tuesday morning KIIS FM Kyle & Jackie O Show, Sandilands called monkeypox “the big gay disease” and said “it’s only the gays getting it”, as per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The show was hosting an anonymous doctor and a gay caller, and they discussed the virus and monkeypox vaccine.

It could have been a great opportunity to dispel misinformation about monkeypox. For his part, the doctor did at least try, explaining that the virus is spread by skin-to-skin contact and answering questions about the vaccine.

But Sandilands’ jokes spread stigma.

Sandilands asked the doctor about his risk of catching monkeypox if his gay colleague’s partner came into contact with the virus.

“I’m putting my life in the gays’ hands as well,” he said at one point.

These comments are obviously very stigmatising and have been slammed by the Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations.

“Comments such as this are not just hurtful, they are also deeply unhelpful,” a spokesperson for the federation told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Right now, thousands of gay and bisexual men are doing the right thing by monitoring for monkeypox symptoms, to look after their health and that of their partners.

“Over the next few months, we will be asking these men to come forward to be vaccinated.

The org then offered a private briefing to Sandilands so he “can play a constructive role in the national monkeypox response”.

Let me be loud and fucking clear: there is no such thing as a “gay disease”. Monkeypox — like any other virus, including AIDS — can be contracted by anyone.

The reason why gay and bisexual men are being prioritised for the vaccine is because this current outbreak is disproportionately affecting that group.

Making jokes like this reinforces the dangerous idea that members of the LGBTQIA+ community are more likely to spread disease, or that they’re a danger to other people.

ARN, the network behind KIIS FM, commented on Sandiland’s statements to The Daily Mail.

“Kyle is renowned for his colourful vernacular,” a network spokesperson told the publication.

“We appreciate that those unaccustomed to his expressions may consider the content opinionated, and the range of topics discussed on the show are not to everyone’s taste.”

Pretty piss poor response if you ask me.

The most recently reported stats from the Department of Health show just over 100 cases of monkeypox in Australia, with the highest caseloads in Victoria and then NSW.

Luckily, the vaccine rollout has already begun, and those who are at the highest risk will be prioritised. Australia has secured 450,000 doses of the vaccine.

Monkeypox is passed via close physical contact, and if you have symptoms you can contact your doctor to get tested.