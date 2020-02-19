Delta Goodrem’s stalker has been ordered by the courts not to attend her concerts, directly contact her or approach her house, reports the Australian Associated Press.

Father-of-three James Joseph Lafferty was charged with stalking offences after he bombarded Goodrem’s Instagram with 300 DMs including “I honestly love you Delta, my soulmate forever” and “James loves Delta” in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day.

The 47-year-old also visited Goodrem’s apartment on several occasions despite being moved on by the concierge and police.

“There’s nothing wrong with writing 300 poems for somebody and giving somebody some Valentine’s Day gifts, is there?” he told reporters outside the Downing Centre on Tuesday.

“Better than a sleazy one-liner in a nightclub, isn’t it?”

Lafferty pleaded guilty to intimidation, using a carrier service to harass Goodrem, and failing to move on. On Wednesday, Lafferty failed to attend court to contest an apprehended violence order (AVO) taken out by NSW Police on behalf of Goodrem.

The AVO mandated that he not go within 50 metres of Goodrem’s residence, attend her concerts, or contact her unless through a lawyer. He was also fined $600 and placed on an 18 month community corrections order.

When Magistrate Jane Mottley told Lafferty that his affection for Goodrem had become “creepy”, he replied that the singer’s home address “is in Google anyway”.

Last week, Goodrem performed alongside Guy Sebastian, 5 Seconds of Summer and Queen at the Fire Fight Australia concert. She is also set to return as a judge on The Voice later this year.