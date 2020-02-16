The firefighters, volunteers and emergency services received an emotional standing ovation at Fire Fight Australia tonight, as over 70,000 concert-goers at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium stood to applaud their tireless dedication and work amidst the devastation of the bushfires.

A message from Prince William was also broadcast to viewers this evening, as he expressed his condolences and praised the firefighters for their bloody hard work.

“We know it’s been a terrible time for all those affected by the bushfires,” he said, according to 7NEWS. “But we want to commend the bravery and resilience of all Australians involved, particularly the volunteer firefighters who have put their lives on the line to protect lives, livelihoods, and wildlife.”

“We think it’s been a fantastic effort all-round by everyone down there looking after each other… We know there has been some incredible acts of generosity as well, and communities coming together to support each other… We wish you all the best for the rebuild, and have a good evening.”

Check out some of the powerful footage below. I’m not crying – there’s just a lot of dust in my apartment. I swear…

This is 80,000 people standing for the volunteer firefighters of Australia #FireFightAustralia pic.twitter.com/1w4Bd6wOPg — JulietteMelodyGrace (@battlewoundscar) February 16, 2020

Have you seen our volunteer firefighters in red tshirts enjoying the #FireFightAustralia concert this afternoon? Thanks to @FireFightAU and Fetch TV, some of our firies can let their hair down and rock away to some fantastic artists. They certainly deserve it. #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/d2Dius78Yz — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) February 16, 2020

I love my country. #FireFightAustralia benefit concert to raise money for people affected by the bushfires. 80,000 just stood for all our firies & volunteers for our thank yous ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Y6rxv1AtBy — ???????????????????????? (@SelenatorsAU) February 16, 2020

everyone cheering for the volunteers makes me damn emotional ???????? #FireFightAustralia — What’s Tam Gotta Do ♡ (@guacnjonas) February 16, 2020

Bushfire Relief attendees have already been blessed with stellar performances from Baker Boy, Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem, Alice Cooper and 5SOS, to name just a few. Queen, led by Adam Lambert, also just performed the band’s 1985 Live Aid set for the first time in history. How fucking good.

Safe to say, Fire Fight Australia has produced an incredibly powerful and uplifting event so far. It’s now time to kick back, enjoy the rest of the show, and celebrate our resilience as a nation. Cheers to that.