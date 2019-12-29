In what may be his first act resembling leadership since the bushfire crisis started, Scott Morrison has announced that compensation payments of up to $6000 will be available for NSW volunteer firefighters.

Per ABC News reports, NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers, who have taken time out to battle the state’s unprecedented blazes, may be able to claim $300 tax-free per day, up to a total of $6000.

Morrison has said that the money will be available to volunteers who are self-employed or working for small businesses, and who have been called out for more than ten days during bushfire season.

“This announcement provides employees of small and medium-sized businesses and self-employed volunteers with the same level of support,” said Scott Morrison.

“We expect larger companies to provide their employees with 20 days of emergency services leave.” Public servants will likewise not be eligible, as they can claim leave from the government.

The payments are intended to compensate firefighters for time lost at work and money spent on expenses such as petrol and firefighting equipment. The Prime Minister went on to add:

“While I know RFS volunteers don’t seek payment for their service, I don’t want to see volunteers or their families unable to pay bills or struggle financially as a result of the selfless contribution they are making. This is not about paying volunteers. It is about sustaining our volunteer efforts by protecting them from financial loss.”

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has criticised the plan, saying that it does not compensate volunteer firefighters from other states.

“What about the South Australians and Victorians who’ve given up more than 10 days travelling across at their own expense into New South Wales to fight fires, travelling to Queensland?” he said.

Morrison has since confirmed that other state and territory governments will have access to the scheme upon request, and that he expects to hear from other state and territory leaders soon.

Payments will be backdated to July 1 and will be available starting from January.

The total expected cost of the compensation scheme is around $50 million, but Morrison says”it could end up costing less than that, it could end up costing more.”

NSW Fire Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons has praised the announcement, saying payments will provide “comfort” and a “security net” to volunteers who may face loss of income from the fires.