An Australian menswear label says it has donated $10,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) thanks to pre-sales of a Hawaiian shirt, which features the face of Prime Minister Scott Morrison hidden in large tropical flowers.

Mr. Koya cofounder Yema Akbar says the ‘Mahalo Scomo’ shirt, which was launched last week as a response to the Prime Minister’s highly controversial holiday to Hawaii, has become the most popular shirt in the label’s history.

That’s good news for RFS volunteers, given the fact Mr. Koya pledged to donate all profits from the limited-edition shirt to combat the state’s ongoing bushfire crisis.

Akbar said further donations in excess of $25,000 are in the pipeline, pending on the final sales tally. But punters looking to poke fun at the PM while supporting firies don’t have long to snag a ‘Mahalo Scomo’ shirt, with pre-sales closing at midnight tonight.

The Mr. Koya fundraiser is hardly the only one of its kind, though. A fundraiser for the families of two RFS volunteers killed last week in a firetruck crash has surpassed $300,000 in donations, and the RFS has established a dedicated bank account for donations to their loved ones.

If you’re keen to pick up one of the shirts in time for April (hey, there’s a backlog and these bad boys will require some custom fabric), check out the link here. And if you’re still not so sure why people are worked up about the PM’s leave, perhaps his interview this morning will explain the backlash.