Harry & Meghan Have Issued An Extremely Brief Statement Regarding Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a brief statement following Kate Middleton’s announcement that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” they said per the BBC.

In addition to the statement made by Harry and Meghan, scores of people from across the world have publicly wished Kate a fast recovery.

“My thoughts, and those of Australians, are with the Princess of Wales and her family following the news of her cancer diagnosis,” Australia’s PM Anthony Albanese began.

“The Princess of Wales has shown extraordinary courage with her public statement today, in which she expresses her concern for others.

“We are sending support and strength in this difficult time as she undergoes treatment, and we wish her well for a speedy recovery.”

Kate’s younger brother, James Middleton, also shared an emotional post, featuring a childhood photo of the two siblings.

“Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too,” the caption read.

Kate Middleton and her younger brother James Middleton. Credit @Jmidy via Instagram.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also added his thoughts in a statement sending Kate the love and support of the country, while also taking a moment to criticise the media

“In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media,” Sunak wrote.

“When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and with her loving family.”

Overnight, Kate Middleton announced she is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer. In an emotional two-minute video statement, Catherine, Princess of Wales admitted it had been an “incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family”.

More to come.

Header photo Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images.