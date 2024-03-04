Kate Middleton Seen For The First Time Since Surgery But Conspiracy Theorists Aren’t Convinced

Kate Middleton has been spotted in public for the first time since her surgery amidst a multitude of bonkers online conspiracy theories. So, unless the Royal Family is pulling a Weekend At Bernie’s, I think it’s safe to say the Princess of Wales isn’t dead.

On Monday Kate was papped as a passenger in an SUV alongside her mother Carole Middleton. In the pic, Kate can be seen wearing dark sunnies driving in close proximity to Windsor Castle. Although the photos are a bit blurry — most likely due to a super zoomed-in lens — Kate’s hair looks amazing. Typical.

It’s also very reminiscent of the iconic pap pics of the queen in a floral hoodie driving an SUV.

Mystery has surrounded the royal ever since people realised that she hadn’t been seen in public since December 2023. Although Kensington Palace released a statement on January 16 which stated that Kate had undergone abdominal surgery and would be recovering in private until after Easter, conspiracy theorists online began stipulating a range of theories.

Some of them were serious, suggesting that Kate was dead, had pulled a Gone Girl or was in the process of divorcing William. Whereas others theorised that she was getting a facelift or a Brazillian Butt Lift (BBL).

Miss Mystery Middleton. (Image: Getty)

But that we have the pics of Kate, I think we can rule out a few options:

She didn’t have a BBL. In some very Legally Blonde logic, I know for a fact that if Miss Thing had a BBL, she wouldn’t be sitting on her ass in a car like that. She’d be in the back seat, lying on her tummy and hoping that her mum doesn’t drive over any bumps until her ass heals. Also — I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — William wouldn’t have a clue what to do with a woman stacked in the back.

A facelift is out… but I’m not ruling out a blepharoplasty, an eyelid procedure. She’s wearing huge glasses, after all.

Like I mentioned, I’m 99.99999% sure she’s alive.

Although I think it’s fairly clear that Kate is at the very least alive and kicking the internet still thinks something fishy is going on. Some believe the graininess on the pic has been added in to distort the image, others think that the woman in the picture is a wax figure or a lookalike.

I’ll admit, the memes are hilarious and in general, I love a tongue-in-cheek, silly conspiracy. However, I think we also need to balance it with a bit of perspective. If I was a royal who has had invasive surgery, I probably wouldn’t want to waltz around and be papped not looking my best either.