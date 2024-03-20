A woman who works as a professional Kate Middleton impersonator (yes, that’s a real thing) has been forced to deny accusations it was actually her in the viral video of Kate and Prince William shopping.

The video in question, which was posted by TMZ, shows what appears to be Kate, alive and well, holding some bags while walking with Prince William at a farm stand in Windsor. It’s been used as footage to prove Kate is not dead or missing, like some people believe, but fans are not buying it.

Heidi Agan is a Kate Middleton lookalike and travels around the world impersonating her (weird flex but ok), and now she’s been drawn into the fervor after conspiracy theorists suggested she was acting as Kate in the grainy footage.

“There has obviously been some speculation about whether it was Kate and William in that footage and stills,” Agan told the Mirror on Tuesday.

“In fact, my own social media has gone crazy as people think it is me, but I know it is not.”

Guess which one is Kate and which one is Heidi… jokes, they’re both Heidi! Image: Instagram @katemiddletonlookalike

Agan said she was “at work” at the time the footage was filmed, and that it definitely was not her doing.

“I know that is not me. I 100 per cent believe that is Kate Middleton and William in that video,” she said.

Agan then went on to slam the feverish nature of the speculation around Kate, which she said has gone “too far”.

“It has all gone too far now. It started as a joke about where is Kate, but now it has turned into a drama really, so it needs to stop,” she said.

Fans of the conspiracy theories around Kate have suggested the footage of her is fake for a number of reasons, some of which are legit, and some of which are starting to sound a little farfetched, even to me. Though, I guess we can’t blame the distrust after not one but two fake images of the princess.

“She’s 5’9’’ and he’s 6’3’’ the height isn’t even right. It’s not them,” one person wrote. Hmmm. Not sure about that one.

“Why is she carrying a visibly heavy bag? Didn’t she just have surgery?” said another. This one is a reach too, we honestly don’t know how heavy the bag was.

However, some people pointed out that there were tinsel wreaths attached to the cottage in the background of the video, sparking questions on when exactly it was taken. Now that’s tea.

Furthermore, there’s also been heaps of commentary on where the pair’s security was — the video was taken from surprisingly close, and we all know that’s pretty hard to do at the best of times. During a frenzied period of speculation and security breaches, you’d think the palace would actually ramp up security.

Look, who knows where Kate is. I’m here for the memes, the succulent royal memes, and that’s all I really care about.

