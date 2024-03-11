Kate Middleton Has Officially Addressed The Botched Photoshop Jobs On Her Recent IG Pic

The mystery surrounding Kate Middleton and the plethora of botched Photoshop jobs on her Mother’s Day pic has officially been addressed via an Instagram Story.

On Monday night, the Princess of Wales shared a statement on her official Instagram account (@princeandprincessofwales) revealing that she was the reason why there were so many inconsistencies in her recent Mother’s Day photo.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” the Princess wrote on her IG Story.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

It’s giving internet influencer! (Image source: Instagram / @princeandprincessofwales)

Middleton’s statement comes hours after multiple photo sites — such as Getty Images, Reuters, Agence France-Presse (AFP) and The Associated Press — sent alerts out stating that they would not be distributing the image and encouraged media outlets to refrain from using it.

In its “Photo Kill” notice, The Associated Press stated that “the source has been manipulated” after a “closer inspection”, hence why it was pulled down from its site.

For those who haven’t seen the family photo, it is only of Princess Kate sharing a cheeky group cuddle with her three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five. In the caption of the IG photo, the Royal Family revealed that it was Prince William whoo took the snapshot.

Although it was a cute return to the public post, the photo caused a lot of uproar due to the MANY Photoshop issues that were immediately pointed out by eagled-eyed netizens.

Photo is odd. Louis index finger is too thick, shoe is faded. Kate’s hair colour shows up in George’s chin. He has a weird long thumb. Charlotte has an extra brown finger & a piece of shoe missing. Extra fabric in the background near Kate’s L hand, and more #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/xb6uIpEU6V — Evelyna (@LLewin007) March 10, 2024

Why is everyone concerned with Kate Middleton?

The internet’s fascination with the Princess of Wales began in February when netizens realised that she hadn’t been seen in public since Christmas Day.

Although Kensington Palace leased a statement on January 16, revealing that the royal had undergone surgery, folks still came up with wild theories surrounding Middleton’s whereabouts.

To ease the conspiracy theories, Kensington Palace issued a second statement in March. Early last week, Middleton was also papped in a car however punters weren’t convinced that it really was her in the car.

It has truly been a wild first half of the year for the British royal family, but I don’t think anyone will let go of the bonkers conspiracy theories for a while.

I mean, that whole “kill image” thing was quite intense, IMO.

It’ll be interesting to see how the internet will react if/when/how Middleton returns to the public, forrealsies.