Kate Middleton’s Cancer Announcement Video Has Been Slapped With An Editor’s Note On Getty

In March, Kate Middleton revealed to the world that she’d been receiving chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis in a video. The announcement was prompted by weeks of conspiracy theories surrounding her whereabouts, which spread like wildfire on the internet. Now, the video has been slapped with a fresh notice by Getty Images, who say it “may not adhere” to its editorial policy.

Although it’s been weeks since the Princess of Wales put a bunch of rumours — such as a surprise BBL surgery, an appearance on I’m A Celebrity or her death — to rest it seems like royals are continuing to be faced with lots of scepticism from the public.

In a more recent blow, Kate Middleton’s video, where she explained her disappearance from the public, has been slapped with a new editor note on Getty Images.

“EDITOR’S NOTE: This handout clip was provided by a third-party organisation and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy,” the new disclaimer reads, alongside a description of the video and the source, which is cited as “handout via BBC Studios/Kensington Palace.”

According to a statement to Variety Fair, a spokesperson said: “Getty Images includes a standard editors note to handout content provided by third party organizations.”

When the publication asked why other handouts from the Royal Family were not flagged with an editor’s note, the spokesperson said “We are not commenting further than the statement”.

“As the statement says, it is a standard note that is now added to handouts provided by third-party organisations.”

The editor’s note comes weeks after the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a Mother’s Day post which caused an internet frenzy for its multiple botched photoshops.

The photo was soon “killed” by multiple photo agencies including Getty Images and AP. A kill notice means that publications cannot use the image and it must be deleted from picture libraries.

(Image source: Nine News) (Image source: Nine News)

After the photo kill sparked panic across the internet regarding the Princess’ whereabouts, Middleton shared an Instagram Story (a la influencer) claiming that she was responsible for the botched Photoshop jobs.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” the Princess wrote on her IG Story (@princeandprincessofwales).

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Soon after this flag, a second photo involving the late Queen Elizabeth II with both her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was spotted to have multiple photoshop fails. Getty soon flagged the photo for the alterations and said it slapped the pic with an editor’s note.

“Getty Images has reviewed the image in question and placed an editor’s note on it, stating that the image has been digitally enhanced at source,” said a spokesperson.

READ MORE Blake Lively Has Openly Apologised To Kate Middleton After Her Now-Deleted Post

As the world continued to speculate on her absence from the public, the Princess shared a heartbreaking video revealing that she’d been treating her cancer in private.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London,” Middleton began.

“At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

Concluding her video statement, the Princes reassured the public that she’s “getting stronger every day” and requested “time, space and privacy.”

“At this time I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer … please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

READ MORE Kate Middleton Reveals She Has Cancer, Undergoing Chemotherapy In Emotional Video Statement

Middleton has yet to appear in the public eye with the royal family since her announcement.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson from Kensington Palace said, “The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team.”

“She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”

Kensington Palace has yet to respond to Getty’s new editor’s note on Middleton’s video.

Image source: X / @theprinceandprincessofwales