Kate Middleton Sets A Date For Her First Appearance Since Starting Chemo In An Emotional Statement

Kate Middleton is set to make her first public appearance since December after being diagnosed with cancer. In a lengthy statement published to social media, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has given an update on her experience being treated over the past few months.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,” the statement began.

“It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.”

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

The Princess then went on to disclose that her treatment period would continue for a few more months.

She has, however, been able to occasionally be involved with her kids’ school lives and is beginning to take on a little more work from home.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

The King’s Birthday Parade, held on June 17 this year, is considered one of the biggest events on the royal calendar, making Kate’s involvement all the more significant.

Kate Middleton first announced she was undergoing chemotherapy back in March.

In an emotional two-minute video statement, the Princess of Wales admitted it had been an “incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family”.

Prior to this announcement, rumours had been swirling for months as to the reason for the Princess stepping away from the public eye.

Header photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.