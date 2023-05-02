She really did it, the mad woman! Doja Cat, living up to her name, has taken on the mantle as the first celebrity to dress up as Karl Lagerfeld‘s beloved cat Choupette at the 2023 Met Gala. Someone had to do it.

Rumours have been swirling around that one cheeky celeb was going to give the people what they want and dress up as the famous cat, who is completely synonymous with Lagerfeld’s legacy, at least in a pop culture sense. I mean, she is set to inherit 30 per cent of Lagerfeld’s several hundred million euros. This cat has a bigger net worth than most humans.

Despite her fame, Choupette did not make an appearance on the red carpet — and for good reason, because we don’t want Doja to be outshone.

Doja showed up in a sparkling silver gown with fluffy ruffles on the hem in a clear tribute to Choupette, complete with cat ears and even creamy brown claws — in the same colours as Choupette’s fur.

As if the costume wasn’t enough, she also wore prosthetics that gave her a cat nose and mouth. Why does this feel like more of a prank than a Met Gala look?

But wait, there’s another Choupette costume at the 2023 Met Gala, and this one’s not even trying to be fashion!

Jared Leto showed up in a unnervingly accurate fully-body suit of Choupette, which looks like it would be more at home at a kid’s birthday party or a furry convention.

Normally I would hate that, but given the theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and the guy was probbo as fuck, I welcome any attempts (intentional or not) at making the ball look ridiculous.

ICYMI, Karl Lagerfeld was the longtime creative director of Chanel who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2019. He was a prolific (some would say legendary) German fashion designer who, aside from his time at Chanel, also worked on Fendi and his own famous collection. And he was also a grade-A dick.

You see, Karl Lagerfeld may be a creative genius, but he was also a supreme overlord of bigotry. Fatphobia, racism, misogyny, homophobia — you name it, there’s a good chance there’s a controversy with him at the centre of it.

We’ve got a rundown of the worst of the controversies here, but highlights include a vile vendetta against Syrian refugees, claims that if women didn’t want to be sexually assaulted they shouldn’t become models, and a deep disdain for women he deemed “too fat”. Yikes. Not the guy I’d want to dress in the theme of, tbh.

So yeah, any costumes that make his legacy look less high fashion and more celebrity Halloween costume are a yes from me.

