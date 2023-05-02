The internet has transformed into the meme Olympics with the annual Met Gala, and unlike some celebs who missed it completely with their ‘fits, these online roasts were a hit.

The Met Gala has always been something that the pop culture world stops for.

It’s a day where we see celebs push fashion boundaries with their elaborate costumes and judge how well fashion designers interpret different themes. Of course, it’s also an opportunity for pop culture fiends to froth over the hot goss that’s on the red carpet and beyond.

Most importantly, it’s a day for everyday people to jump online and roast celebs.

But before we jump into the best memes from the Met Gala 2023, it’s worth noting that this year’s theme honours problematic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, and that right there is already a major ick.

So without further ado, here are some of the best memes that have come straight outta this year’s Met Gala.

not now honey, mommy is judging the met gala looks pic.twitter.com/GnZC8Ehcw8 — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) May 1, 2023

Prior to the Met Gala, there was a lot of curiosity and wonder if anyone would dress up as Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette.

if i was invited to the met gala, i would be bringing choupette goes feral couture (also recalls karl's comment about how he hates sweats) pic.twitter.com/5ffPkNUXoC — mina le (@gremlita) May 1, 2023

Of course, the original meme queen Doja Cat came through with the goods, stuntin’ the red carpet dressed up as one of the nightmarish characters from the live-action Cats musical.

But alongside Doja’s take on Choupette, Jared Leto also dressed up as the beloved pet by going full furry on the Met Gala carpet.

doja and jared leto running into each other at the met gala pic.twitter.com/PzfxdvC4x9 — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) May 2, 2023

The best part of the Met Gala was this dogs reaction 😂pic.twitter.com/MxqHRDYLLZ — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) May 2, 2023

There’s also bizarre footage which supposedly shows Doja Cat entering the venue, but it honestly just looks like a giant joint!

Me a roach also made an appearance at the Met Gala 2023, and it low-key seems like this insect gained more attention than some of the other famous guests.

roach on his way to the met gala #MetGala pic.twitter.com/hScZpt8jM0 — ˗ˏˋuno´ˎ˗ (@steezyjules) May 2, 2023

Unfortunately, the Met Gala roach was murdered. According to Variety, the friendly critter was stepped on.

I AM SOBBING.

Variety confirms that the #MetGala Cockroach was stepped on and died earlier tonight. pic.twitter.com/sRnHXYwmjO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 2, 2023

rest in pieces met gala roach…we ain’t even find out who you were wearing pic.twitter.com/RumnasUuqu — court | ME DAY (@voidsinclair) May 2, 2023

The met gala roach died??!? pic.twitter.com/xUL4gEbfdl — BABAJUSH (@babajush) May 2, 2023

Folks also poked fun at Aussie PM Anthony Albanese by photoshopping him onto the red carpet.

I mean, if he was at Kyle Sandilands’ wedding, surely he would’ve gladly DJ’d at the Met Gala.

And OFC, a bunch of other worthy guests who couldn’t make it were Photoshopped onto the infamous steps.

the pregnant women from the mobile games has arrived at the #metgala pic.twitter.com/F4UXGJmLHd — will (@getwellsoongeri) May 1, 2023

The Volturi have arrived at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/3aqFrEFZqp — benoit blanc stan account (@smallestkyle) May 2, 2023

Certified international daddy Pedro Pascal had the girlies (and me) SCREAMING with his little shorts moment, even though the ‘fit reminded me of the evil guy from Sonic The Hedgehog.

PEDRO PASCAL’S SLUTTY LITTLE KNEE ARRIVED AT THE #MetGala pic.twitter.com/flByIXz4T7 — maria (@DISCOROBAK) May 1, 2023

PEDRO PASCAL AND HIS SLUTTY LITTLE KNEE pic.twitter.com/Dmg6fm2kUS — laura (@oipedrito) May 2, 2023

Lil Nas X‘s butt cheeks made waves because they were glittery AF. Literally had to wear my sunnies to study this Met Gala look.

Imagine thinking your Getty image photos are about to slay and there’s lil nas x spreading his glittery cheeks in the background. pic.twitter.com/bOfTmSkM38 — eva 🤖 🪐 (@evarrry) May 2, 2023

To complement their Choupette lewks, Lil Nas and Doja Cat both ~meowed~ during their interviews.

That’s what you call dedication and a performance!

The way doja cat shut her up through out the interview, #MetGala pic.twitter.com/faZOcJbz0O — 乃 (@iamkingb__) May 2, 2023

Lil Nas X meowing through his interviews #MetGala

pic.twitter.com/pumF2sCZnN — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) May 2, 2023

And lastly, how could you not have a Met Gala meme roundup without making fun of our fave royal family, the Kardashians.

kim kardashian after digging up marilyn monroe to steal one of her dresses for the met gala again pic.twitter.com/QjNSngmq9B — wiLL (@willfulchaos) May 2, 2023

RuPaul and Michelle Visage with this weeks extra special guest judge Kim Kardashian pic.twitter.com/QLk5vGPZSu — Cody Raymond (@codyrraymond) May 2, 2023

To be quite honest, the Met Gala this year kinda blows.

To me, there weren’t any standout OMG moments like in previous years. I’ll say it before and I’ll say it again, the Met Gala’s 2018 Heavenly Bodies theme will always be the GOAT.

Anna Wintour please, please, please don’t do us dirty with a theme like this ever again.