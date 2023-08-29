OOFT: Taylor Swift Just Referenced Her Beef With Kanye West During The Latest Eras Tour Show

It feels like a lifetime ago but at one point the feud between Taylor Swift and Kanye West (and subsequently his now ex-wife) Kim Kardashian had a chokehold on out generation like no other.

While I thought I had all but packed the Swift vs Kanye drama into the recesses of my brain tucked away next to basic school maths, things may have been reignited.

Last week Swift dropped by Mexico City as she continued on her Eras mega-tour where she took some time out of performing to address the crowd. As she explained the inspiration behind her tour, fans interrupted the 33-year-old by chanting her name.

In a video posted to TikTok you can see the singer pause before mouthing the word “I love you,” clearly moved by the affectionate outburst from concertgoers.

She then went on to thank her fans before seemingly throwing shade at West by having a sly little dig at his previous microphone stealing antics.

“It’s the best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name,” she said.

“It’s really the only way to be interrupted and I would know.”

The reference was of course a call back to the infamous moment that took place at the 2009 MTV VMAs when West stormed the stage during Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video. After grabbing the microphone from her he uttered the words that will go down in history as being equally as important as when humans first landed on the moon: “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish…”

He then launched into a bizarre tirade whereby he believed Beyoncé should have taken home the award instead of Swift. It was the catalyst that sparked a years long feud which included make ups, break ups, apologies, leaked phone calls, albums, music videos and many, many more rants.

It’s hard to say if there was ever one identifiable moment that squashed the beef but perhaps the passing of time and people moving on and growing up and realising that sometimes there’s no point publicly feuding with someone who isn’t worth your time.

After all this time it’s nice to see Taylor having a joke at her expense and making light of a situation that most likely caused her quite a bit of stress. I officially declare this beef still over because TBH I don’t think anybody can handle reigniting this. We’re all too damn tired.