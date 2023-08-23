Here’s What Industry Spies Are Saying About The Mass Exodus From Scooter Braun’s Management

This week, the internet went wild with speculation over why a bunch of artists including Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande decided to leave Scooter Braun and his company SB Projects’ management. Now, as a heap of insider sources come out of the woodwork to make anonymous claims, there are two main theories: He’s leaving the day-to-day operations of music management OR his bulldog behaviour in the industry is coming back to get him.



Let’s have a look, shall we?



The rumors first kicked off when an article came out this week claiming Justin Bieber was keen on seeking out a new agency and management. This was a pretty big claim, as Braun was the one who plucked Biebz from obscurity on YouTube when he was just 13 years old.



While this rumour was quickly denied by both Bieber and Braun’s people, it was just the first of a slew of claims that Braun’s high-profile clients were leaving his management.



Next up, Billboard claimed that Lovato left Braun, and shortly after, it was reported that Grande left his management after 10 years of working together. Insider sources from all camps say that the splits were amicable but no official statement has been made from Braun, Lovato or Grande’s people.

The next cab off the rank was Broadway star Idina Menzel who the Hollywood Reporter claimed to have left Braun’s management after four years with his company.



Naturally, with so many people leaving his management, people started to suspect something suss was going on. And hell, even Scooter Braun decided to lean into the buzz tweeting: “Breaking news…I’m no longer managing myself.”

But according to some sources speaking to Variety, artists like Grande and Bieber aren’t really leaving Braun’s company SB Projects.



They claim that instead, Scooter Braun is taking a step back from his management role at his company so he can focus on his role as CEO of HYBE America, a company that has K-pop’s dream team BTS on their roster. While he had been the co-CEO of HYBE since his company, Ithaca Holding, merged with HYBE in April 2021, he stepped into the role as the sole CEO in January this year.



“All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO,” a source told Variety.



“People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”



But another source told the publication that Braun is “imploding”.



“It’s a different world since the pandemic,” the source said.



“You just can’t be an asshole like that anymore.”

Honestly, while Scooter Braun has a bad wrap I don’t think this is as likely. I feel like this is the theory that many people want to believe.



Braun doesn’t exactly have a squeaky-clean image – especially since he famously purchased and sold all of Taylor Swift‘s masters when he bought Big Machine Record Group. A move that royally pissed off Swift and her rabid fans off tremendously.



I guess only time will tell. But if the reason for the mass exodus turns out to be a juicy release of gossip, then we’ll know for sure that karma really is Taylor Swift’s Boyfie.



