Aussie icon The Kid Laroi, real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, has casually dragged his ex-producer Scooter Braun in a TikTok and Swifties are screaming in solidarity.

The 18-year-old rapper posted a video on Thursday morning promoting his new track “Thousand Miles”. He asked fans to use the sound to show their last mistake.

The Kid Laroi then cut to photos of Braun which suggested he regretted working with the record executive.

The First Nations singer split from Scooter Braun’s SB Projects just three months after he was signed on in 2021. He then signed on to be managed by Rebel Management’s Adam Leber. Leber manages Lil Nas X and Labrinth.

Braun told Billboard that he and The Kid Laroi ended their partnership on good terms.

“Laroi is a brilliant artist, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best,” he said.

“I’m proud of the historic success we had together in our short time—I am rooting for him always, and he knows that.”

But this video sure suggested otherwise.

Pop queen Taylor Swift was previously signed on to Braun’s label. She accused him in a Tumblr post of being an “incessant, manipulative bully” who “silenced” her and “stripped” her of her life’s work. He sold the rights to her first six albums for $300 million last year.

Swifties agreed with The Kid Laroi’s sneaky shade in the video. Several joked that they were suddenly stanning the Aussie artist because of it.

Others welcomed KL to Team Taylor Swift. He liked a few of those comments.

“Kid Laroi entering his Red era,” one fan commented.

“Laroi and Taylor bout to make the ultimate diss ballad,” another added.

The Kid Laroi is the youngest artist to have a number one album and the highest-charting First Nations artist in the Triple J’s Hottest 100.