Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard AKA: The Kid LAROI has become the highest placing First Nations artist in the history of the Triple J Hottest 100. His track with Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’, finished second in the countdown and is hands down one of the funkiest tunes of 2021 (and TikTok). We simply have no choice but to stan.

This year’s Hottest 100 was absolutely stacked with worthy winners making The Kid LAROI’s achievement even more significant. Of course, the biggest news of the week is that everyone’s fav childhood band The Wiggles took out the top spot. Meanwhile, Spacey Jane came in third with ‘Lots of Nothing’ while Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo tied for most songs in the countdown. Big claps for everyone involved!

The Kid LAROI is a proud Kamilaroi man with the singer’s stage name derived from the name of his country. In charting at number two this year, The Kid LAROI overtook the previous highest placing First Nations artist Thelma Plum who nabbed number nine on the 2019 countdown.

We sure love to see a First Nations singer killing the biggest music competition in the country. But it’s also worth mentioning that it’s great to see Indigenous artists achieve success and have their music widely heard no matter where they place in the countdown. That said, LAROI should still take this as a big winner, winner, chicken dinner moment.

We can’t say this achievement isn’t surprising because the 18-year-old artist was also awarded Artist of the Year at the National Indigenous Music Awards in November of last year.

The Kid LAROI is coming back home in the middle of 2022 to perform for our lucky selves.

The End of the World tour (the name of which feels very appropriate considering the state of things atm) will finish up in Australia and New Zealand.

Peep the Aus 2022 tour dates below:

Thursday 26/27 May – Qudos Bank Arena: Gadigal Land, Sydney NSW

Monday 30 May – RAC Arena: Whadjuk Nyoongar Nation, Perth WA

Wednesday 1 June – Adelaide Entertainment Centre: Kaurna, Adelaide SA

Friday 3/4 June – Rod Laver Arena: Wurundjeri Land, Melbourne VIC

Monday 6/7 June – Riverstage: Jagera Turrbal, Brisbane QLD

The Kid LAROI’s career is without a doubt pointed at the ceiling right now and we hope it stays that way.