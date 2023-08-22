Scoot On, Mate: A Bunch of Artists Are Apparently Dropping Scooter Braun And It’s About Time

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande have reportedly left their manager Scooter Braun. Gather round, folks, because this tea is hot and fresh.

Sources confirmed to Billboard that Lovato is seeking new management and has decided to go in a “new direction.” While reps from both camps declined to comment, the source maintains that Lovato is “thankful” for their time with SB Projects, Braun’s management company.

But wait – there’s more. Hot on the heels of Lovato’s departure, news broke that Ariana Grande is reportedly also parting ways with Braun.



My Spidey sense is definitely tingling about the whole situation.

If the name “Scooter Braun” ignites a fiery rage in your soul, you’re probably already familiar with his story. But for those unaware, Braun bought the masters rights to Taylor Swift‘s first six albums and then sold them for $300 million in 2019.

Taylor called this a “betrayal” and branded his behaviour “incessant, manipulative bullying.” She’s since been re-releasing her old music and sending us all through a second adolescence in the process.

At the time, Lovato was one of Braun’s biggest supporters.



“I have dealt with bad people in the industry and Scooter is not one of them. He is a good man,” they wrote. Which makes it all the wilder that they’re parting ways now.

Lovato and Grande are also not the first people to scoot on outta Braun’s management.

First Nations rapper The Kid Laroi left SB Projects after just three months in 2021. They also posted a TikTok in 2022 taking aim at Braun, seemingly calling Braun his “last mistake” – a move that had Swifties absolutely living in the comments.

J Balvin also parted ways with Braun in May 2023 after signing in 2019.

Currently, Braun still represents the likes of Justin Bieber, Carly Rae Jepsen, David Guetta, Hilary Duff, Tori Kelly and Ava Max.

And, speaking of the Biebs – we’re not done yet with this story yet.

The rumour mill has continued to churn some good old-fashioned tea. The Ari and Demi exit comes right after Biebs had to deny rumours that he too was looking at leaving SB Projects.

Now, if you’ll indulge me a detour down conspiracy theory lane, the timing of mass exodus is interesting. Especially given the recent development in the Karlie-Kloss-Taylor-Swift-feud.

If you didn’t know, Karlie Kloss was recently spotted at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, sending everyone into a tailspin. The former-besties fell out between 2016 and 2018, and the long-standing theory is that the friendship break-up is linked to – you guessed it – old mate Braun.

Listen, I don’t know if everyone is just experiencing a en-mass awakening to Braun’s bullshit, but I do know that I’ll be keeping a close eye on how this story develops.