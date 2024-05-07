Here’s Why Rihanna, Katy Perry, Blake Lively & More Met Gala Faves Skipped It This Year

2024’s Met Gala theme was ‘Garden of Time’, accompanied by an essay based on a short story. However it seems celebs such as Rihanna, Billie Eilish and Katy Perry received the wrong piece of literature in the mail, and instead received a copy of David Fincher‘s Gone Girl.

Yes, it is with a heavy heart that I must declare most of the Met Gala heavy-hitters did not show up late like we thought they would, but were instead entirely absent from this year’s fashionable festivities.

Here are the celebrities who missed out on this year’s Met Gala, from those who explained their reasons and those who did not.

Blake Lively

Not only did Blake Lively skip out on the 2024 Met Gala, but she missed last year’s as well.

Unfortunately she didn’t provide a reason for her absence.

However, fans flocked to X to rally behind her, celebrating the fact that her 2018 ‘Heavenly Bodies’ look is, still to this day, one of the Met Gala’s most iconic.

Billie Eilish

While fans had their fingers, toes and everything in-between crossed for a late Billie Eilish arrival, the princess of the Met Gala did not make an appearance or explain her absence.

But hey, we got Sydney Sweeney in gorgeous Billie Eilish cosplay so that counts for something right? Right???

Rihanna

The mother of the Met Gala. First of her name. Queen of Metropolitan Museum of Art and valiant knight of the Vogue publication cycle. If Rihanna doesn’t attend a function I simply nod in understanding.

Thing is, she was supposed to be there serving looks and showing everyone else how it’s done. She even told E! News in an interview that she was “keeping it real simple this year” with her look.

However, according to People, Rihanna became sick shortly before the event and had to sit out. Sick with the flu or sick of these basic ass looks, we will never know.

Katy Perry

Controversial take but if Rihanna is the queen of Met Gala looks, Katy is the queen of campy, nonsensical and unserious looks. The two together make for an outstanding Met Gala.

That’s probably why this year’s Met felt a little… simple. Who was there to come dressed as a chandelier?

Taking to Insta, Katy shared an AI pic of a dress that’s somewhat on theme, saying “couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work”.

What she is working on, who knows, but I trust it is important and necessary for the pop atmosphere.

Why did AI Katy Perry eat though… (Source: Instagram @katyperry).

I actually love this interaction so much (Source: Instagram @katyperry).

Lady Gaga

With a Las Vegas residency coming in June and the Joker sequel coming in October, it’s safe to say Lady Gaga has her hands full.

I almost had a heart attack when I realised she hasn’t attended a Met Gala since 2019. Yes folks, Miss Rona has hit the red carpet more recently than Gaga has.

It feels like just yesterday we were witnessing her iconic multi-look Camp outfit. Those were the days.

Celine Dion

Law Roach, famous designer behind most of Zendaya‘s looks, recently stepped out of retirement for one reason: Celine Dion. This appearance was one of the first times we had seen Dion step into the public eye after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022.

This led many to believe the two would continue their collaborative streak at the Met Gala. However, the singer did not make an appearance, which is more than fair.

Harry Styles

Harry’s first and last appearance was at the 2019 Met Gala, so if you’re wondering why he skipped this one out you should probably ask the same question for the years 2020-2023 as well.

I do long to see him serve on the red carpet once more… it’s been far too long, and his style has evolved so much over the years.

Bella Hadid

While Gigi Hadid was slaying, serving and eating at the 2024 Met Gala, sister Bella Hadid was noticeably absent.

Per Elle, the supermodel was seen in New York City just a few days ago, so her absence is even more mysterious.

Rumour has it she went back to Texas to enjoy some days on her new ranch with cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos. I mean, can you blame her?

Timothée Chalamet

Everyone’s favourite worm-riding twink was busy shooting his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, and so couldn’t make it to the Met Gala.

It’s unfortunate too, because the biopic is being filmed in New York City not too far from where the Met is held.

Alas, we must wait even longer for the next Chalamet serve.

READ MORE Anna Wintour Gave A Cryptic Response When Asked About Taylor Swift’s Attendance At The Met Gala

Beyoncé

Mother goes where she pleases.

Bother someone else with your basic Met Gala questions.

Margot Robbie & Cillian Murphy

Putting these two together because they were noticeably the only two big-name Oscar movie contenders who did not show up to the event.

Robbie wasn’t in attendance as she was busy shooting A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in LA. As for Murphy, well, it isn’t as clear.

But hey, Robbie’s Barbie colleagues Emma Mackey and Greta Gerwig came along, as well as other Oscar nominees Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Lily Gladstone, and they all served, which is all that matters.

Pedro Pascal

I need my father to return to the Met Gala carpet IMMEDIATELY. I am not well.

Jared Leto

Not that anybody was necessarily eagerly awaiting his arrival, but Jared Leto did not show up this year.

He confirmed to E! News that he will instead be attending the European leg of his Thirty Seconds to Mars world tour. I often forget he was a singer before he cursed us all with the knowledge that he likes to act.

“I will be there in spirit with my head and my cat,” he said to the publication, “wishing everybody a beautiful night”.

Wishing all of Jared Leto’s fan a speedy recovery from this news.

But enough about the Met Gala no-shows, if you want to see all of the stunning looks on the Met Gala 2024 red carpet, head right this way.