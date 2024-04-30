The Met Gala is now days away, meaning more and more celebs are confirming themselves as part of the Met Gala 2024 guest list. It’s almost time for celebrity Christmas, my friends! Due to the extremely exclusive nature of the event, it’s quite juicy to see who makes the cut in the eyes of fashion’s overlord Anna Wintour every year… and which big names end up partying the night away at afterparties to fill the void.

Table of Contents

Who is confirmed to be attending the 2024 Met Gala?

After eight long years since she last attended the iconic event, Taylor Swift has been confirmed by Page Six to be on the Met Gala 2024 guest list — which we called BTW.

It totally makes sense, as The European leg of her Eras Tour doesn’t kick off until the May 9 (three days before the Met Gala), and we know she loves a tight turnaround with that private jet.

Unfortunately for Tayvis fans, her NFL boo Travis Kelce has not been confirmed as attending… yet. Watch this space!

2016 was such a moment in time. (Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Back in February, Vogue Magazine (you know, the magazine that Anna Wintour is Editor-In-Chief of) announced who would be co-chairing the event. Each year, the event has a bunch of celebrities who help to publicise the event as ambassadors. On the night, they also have a role in welcoming the guests, and have a say in the guest list, decor and general ~vibes~.

This year, the co-chairs have been confirmed as rapper and singer Bad Bunny (!!) and former “crazy little girl” from the Bronx Jennifer Lopez (!!!!).

Bad Bunny. (Image: Stewart Cook/CBS / Getty Images) Jennifer Lopez. (Image: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Plus, Australian large man Chris Hemsworth (!!!!!) and everybody’s favourite triple-threat Zendaya (!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!).

It’s very exciting for our Aussie friend as it’s his very first time at the event. And as a co-chair no less. Nice!!!

Chris Hemsworth. (Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Zendaya. (Photo by Marc Piaseck / Getty Images)

Of course, Anna will be there too, along with the two honorary chairs for the evening — Loewe’s creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

Jonathan Anderson. (Image: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images) Shou Zi Chew. (Photo by Eko Siswono / Getty Images) Anna Wintour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Who is not attending?

Over the years, singer and actor Jared Leto has made his mark on the Met Gala. So much so that it’s now an expectation that the 30 Seconds To Mars frontman rocks up in an elaborate outfit which tantalises the masses at home. From rocking up with a fake severed head to dressing as a fkn cat, nothing has been off-limits for Mr. Leto.

Iconic, TBH. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

However, this year, old mate is booked and busy on the 6th of May.

“[We’re] back on the road,” he told E! News, referring to his band’s latest tour.

“It’s been five years. I will be there in spirit with my head and my cat. Wishing everybody a beautiful night.”

READ MORE There Are Already 2 Choupette Looks At The 2023 Met Gala & I Just Know Anna Wintour Is Seething

Another person who we know for sure isn’t attending is Project Runway’s Tim Gunn. Although he is a bit of a fashion guru, he’s said publicly that he was banned from the event after talking shit about Anna Wintour.

“It is very true,” he told a reporter in 2016, after being asked about the banning rumour.

“It is a crazy story, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s a very matter-of-fact story. I was asked what is the most unforgettable thing I’ve ever seen in fashion and I said, ‘It’s easy. It was watching Anna Wintour being carried down five flights of stairs by two bodyguards—two big hulking men—from a fashion show. All hell broke loose. It was insane. We’ve had an open war ever since.”

Met Gala!!! Make it work!!!! (Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Then, there are a bunch of celebs who have attended the Met Gala in the past but have vowed to never return. And honestly, even if they wanted to, I don’t think Miss Wintour would let that fly after publicly dissing the coveted event.

Tina Fey was invited in 2010, but in 2015 she told David Letterman on his show that she’d never go again.

“I have gone to it once and it is such a jerk parade,” she said.

“Clearly, I’ll never go again. If you had a million arms and all the people you would punch in the whole world, they’re all there.”



Another celeb who talked mad shit about the Met Gala is Demi Lovato, who attended in 2016.

“I had a terrible experience,” they explained.

“This one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink. I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on — millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting. And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala — fake and sucking the fashion industry’s dick.”

They look great though. (Image: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Another celeb who didn’t like the Met Gala is Zayn Malik. He attended in 2016 with his girlfriend at the time Gigi Hadid. However, after the event, he had some negative things to say about it.

“Now it’s not something I would go to,” he told GQ in 2018.

“I’d rather be sitting at my house doing something productive than dressing up in really expensive clothes and being photographed on a red carpet…to do the self-indulgent ‘look at me, I’m amazing’ thing on the red carpet, it’s not me.”



READ MORE Why Folks Reckon Doja Cat Might Have Pissed Off Anna Wintour With Her Antics At The Met Gala

Who is unsure they’ll attend the 2024 Met Gala?

She may be the girlie pop of the moment, primed and ready to score an invite to the Met Gala, but Sydney Sweeney is unsure whether she’ll be able to make it to the Met Gala.

In a chat with PEOPLE, she played it kind of coy when asked if we could expect her to serve on the Met Gala carpet.

“Maybe, maybe not,” she said.

“I might be working. We’re trying to figure it out, so we’ll see.”

Sometimes I am just amazed by how drop-dead gorgeous Sydney Sweeney is. (Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Who do we think will attend the 2024 Met Gala?

Look, there are some celebrities who just always appear at the Met Gala. They seem to revel in displaying gorgeous, jaw-dropping looks every year. These consistent attendees are Blake Lively —who is expected to return after a year hiatus, Sarah Jessica Parker and the one and only Rihanna.

Blake Lively. (Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Sarah Jessica Parker. (Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Rihanna. (Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The Kardashians are also consistent features. It’s sometimes up for debate which Kardashians family member we can expect, but I think it’s fair to say that Miss Kimberley will be there with bells on. Baby girl hasn’t missed a Met Gala since 2012 and she consistently rocks up with incredible fashion every year. Who could forget the whole Marilyn Monroe dress fiasco? Iconiqué.

In 2022, she rocked up with Kylie, Kendall and Kris but who knows what will happen this year!

Did you know Kim K is only 5″2″? (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images)

Which new faces do we want to see at the 2024 Met Gala?

It just has to be the year that Ireland’s Princess Ayo Edebiri copped an invite to the Met Gala. Not only is she smart/talented/funny/pretty, but she has had an absolutely killer year, winning both a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in The Bear.

Not to be dramatic but I adore this woman. (Image: Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Oh, and speaking of The Bear, it would be rude to not invite my favourite slightly weird-looking yet extremely attractive white man Jeremy Allen White to tag along too. He’s also cleaned up on the award front. Plus, after becoming the face (and ass) of Calvin Klein, I personally think he deserves an invite.

Also, considering he’s been featured in Vogue, I think we’re onto something here.



And now that we’ve mentioned weird-looking yet extremely attractive men, I also suspect that Barry Keoghan will pop up at the Met Gala this year. Praying to the lord above that human Polly Pocket — AKA Sabrina Carpenter — will be there too.

Jeremy Allen White is so me coded. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) Barry Keoghan working his lighting. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

Well, there you have it for now but don’t worry, we’ll keep you posted for any other big names who confirm their attendance…or their missing invite from the 2024 Met Gala.