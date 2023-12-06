The Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Dating Rumours Were Not On My 2023 Bingo Card

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have both made headlines for various reasons in recent weeks, be it because of gothic satirical thriller Saltburn or *that* music video that got a priest in big trouble. What I wasn’t expecting was to see the two of them together.

The pair were papped leaving a “romantic” dinner date in LA over the weekend, according to the Daily Mail.

Obviously, we know better than to blindly believe anything tabloids post about celebrities, so take the ~context~ pics with a grain of salt — especially given the two were dressed very casually. Maybe they were just hanging out. Or maybe they were going to/coming from the same event. Who knows?

Still, it’s an interesting development, and it seems the Daily Mail at least believes that the two are an item. Let’s analyse it, shall we?

Are Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan dating?

While the pics might suggest so, I would be surprised if this is the case. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at their dating histories.

Carpenter, who is 24, was rumoured to be dating Shawn Mendes, 25, earlier this year — which Mendes denied, but he also denied dating Camila Cabello, so forgive me if I’m a little sceptical.

Before that, she was linked to 22-year-old actor and singer Joshua Basset — yes, who Olivia Rodrigo (allegedly) wrote “Driver’s Licence” about.

Surely not…

Keoghan, on the other hand, is 31 and was recently dating dental nurse and orthodontic therapist Alyson Kierans, 35, who he shares a son with. They broke up in July this year.

Before that he dated Shona Guerin, who he met at the pub he was working at. He dated her for three years.

So, given this information, here’s the conclusion I’ve come to: Carpenter’s previous relationships were with musicians and stars her own age and with similar or higher celebrity status.

Koeghan, on the other hand, dates relative normies — who are also his own age.

If they both continue these patterns, the odds of them dating are pretty low.

Instead, there’s probably a good chance they were papped together because, as I said earlier, they’re two pretty big names at the moment — and we know how much PRs like to use a sneaky pap pic to keep their clients in the new cycle.

If they are dating though, imagine how chaotic the outro verses at Carpenter’s next performances are going to be.

Image: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images