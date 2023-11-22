Hollywood heartthrob Jacob Elordi has opened up about a very steamy scene in his latest film Saltburn, and girl, I was NOT expecting this behaviour.

Here at PEDESTRIAN.TV, we do not stray away from the sexy or the strange. Heck, we’ve touched on some pretty ~steamy~ stories like the Redditor with a Grinch fetish and a man in a marriage with a ragdoll. However, nothing could ever prepare me for this spicy — and I mean scorching — interview Elordi gave to Variety.

Also, if you couldn’t tell from the headline, this story is NSFW, so scroll on at your own risk.

During the LA premiere of Elordi’s upcoming “twisted thriller” Saltburn, the actor touched on a very naughty scene where he exchanged bodily fluid with co-star Barry Keoghan.

According to Variety, the scene involved Keoghan watching Elordi masturbate in a bathtub. Keoghan goes on to lick up Elordi’s, uh, yum-yum from around the drain.

Pretty horny stuff, amirite? Like, instead of X-games, this would be XXX-games, ya know what I mean?

(Image source: Getty Images / Alberto Rodriguez/Variety)

Anyways, in a mind-boggling response to the heated scene, the Priscilla actor said he was more than pleased that Keoghan had a taste of his cum.

“I was like, ‘Thank God, it’s mine,’” Elordi told Variety.

“I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that.”

UMMM, I feel like I’m intruding on something here.

As much as this raunchy revelation has me squirming in my bloody office chair, it’s quite nice to have an actor who can joke around with sexy scenes. But then again, I can’t tell if he’s joking or not.

Despite Elordi proclaiming his feelings for Keoghan and his cum guzzling skills, Keoghan joked that the Euphoria actor doesn’t communicate with him.

“He doesn’t text me back or ring me back. It’s so weird. He’s pretending to like me. It’s weird, man,” Keoghan told Variety.

Alongside this piece of info, which I’ve guzzled down like Keoghan, Elordi and Keoghan’s interactions on the Saltburn media circuit have been sending fans into a frenzy.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have shared videos of the pair in various press events for the movie, expressing their love for the co-stars chemistry.

Look, I’m not gonna lie to you. I haven’t really been paying attention to Saltburn as I’m still reeling from Elordi’s performance as Elvis in Priscilla, but with this little exchange and their press tour behaviour, consider me sat for the next screening.

Saltburn is out now at selected cinemas across Australia.

Image source: Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain