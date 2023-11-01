I’m Gonna Need To Chug A Barrel Of Holy Water After Reading About This Woman’s Festive Fetish

It’s that time of the year when folks turn in their spooky pumpkins for synthetic pine trees and tinsel. Duh, it’s Christmas time! And boy, do I have a story to get you into the festive mood. But just a heads up, it’s not safe for work.

A Redditor has left netizens scratching their heads after she revealed her very seasonal, niche fetish—her lust for the big green Christmas icon, the Grinch.

In a resurfaced Reddit post from many Chrissy’s before, /u/throwRAmaxluvr3 claimed she had been fighting with her partner because she wanted him to dress up as the Grinch for ~sexy~ reasons on r/relationshipadvice. The post has since been deleted, but it was thankfully recovered on r/copypasta.

“I have a Grinch fetish. My boyfriend knows about this and for the most part accepts it. He isn’t crazy about it and doesn’t really get it but he at least tries which is all I ask,” she began in the lengthy post.

“He’ll sometimes read the book to me to set the mood, or if he’s really feeling kinky tell me ‘You’re a mean one’ in the heat of the moment. He’s even begrudgingly come around to at least playing one of the three versions of the film every time we do the deed.

“The thing is, I don’t want to hear about the Grinch or listen to the Grinch or watch the Grinch. I want to be fucked by the Grinch.

“The Grinch’s bulging sack of toys to me (and many others) is what a Mack truck is to Cardi B. The fact that he’s good with dogs and experienced trauma at a young age makes me want that long, fuzzy dick even more.”

BRB, just sprinkling my internet cookies with holy water so I don’t get ads for Grinch strap-ons. Also, don’t you dare bring Max — Grinch’s little helper — into this!!!

You leave him out of it!! (Image source: Universal Pictures / The Grinch)

The Redditor went on to explain she had a huge blowout fight with her partner after she requested that he wear a Grinch outfit, kidnap her and root her in front of a Christmas tree.

“He flat-out refused. Said it was too weird for him. I was literally begging this man to let this pussy save Christmas and he was ‘like nah, I’m good,’” she added.

She also said that he got mad after she moaned “Grinch” during coitus.

“I don’t want to lose him over this. But it’s really hard for me to see past my sexual proclivities, especially during Christmas season. Is there any way we can even compromise on this, or do I simply need a more adventurous man?”

Look, I’m not one to yuck someone’s yum and I feel like some folks out there have more extreme fetishes, like that hot fish from Finding Nemo, but this one is a bit wild. I also want to note that this strikes me as a silly, well-written troll piece.

Also, a while back, I wrote a story about who the hottest movie Santa Claus is, and guess who was ranked most rootable…

This bad boy!! (Image source: Universal Pictures / The Grinch)

Despite trolling the dungeon that is Reddit, folks chucked in their two cents on the unique fetish.

“Great. Now I have a Grinch fetish!” one Redditor wrote.

“This is the best thing I read all day. Made my heart grow three sizes!!” a second person added.

“THIS IS NOT NORMAL AMONG WOMEN! But hey, if My Little Pony can be a thing, why not,” wrote a third.

Maybe it’s a troll. Maybe it’s not.

But honestly, the writing in her Reddit posts suggests she makes killer Grinch fanfics — can someone drop the link if they find it?

Just for research purposes…