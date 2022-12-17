The internet is seriously divided over a woman’s decision to get her pet schnauzer dyed bright green in a very Grinchy fashion. While some folks are feeling very bah humbug about the whole affair, others are bonafide festive fans.

US TikToker Ashley Spielmann (AKA @mondaygray) has been posting videos of her pooch Rizzo dyed green, white and red to look like the Grinch in a Santa suit.

Her initial video has racked up 13 million views and 1.3 million likes at the time of writing. In the video, she shows her pup being dyed by his groomer.

Now whatever your opinion of the fur dye, I think we can all agree that this is a handsome fellow.

While a bunch of the comments complimented Rizzo’s makeover, other people criticised Spielman’s decision to dye the pup. Some even went so far as to label it “animal abuse”.

Since that initial TikTok, Spielman posted a number of videos showing her pooch is really rather happy being the Grinch.

Spielman and Hailey Degner — the groomer behind the look — appeared on their local radio station 23WIFR to discuss the Grinch-ified pup.

“We love Christmas in our house. I’m pretty sure our kids watched The Grinch, like, every night last year,” Spielman said, per 7News.

We must ask a crucial question here, though: was it Benedict Cumberbatch‘s quite adorable cartoon Grinch or Jim Carrey‘s genuinely terrifying live-action version? I know which one I’d rather having sleeping on the end of the bed.

Degner responded to the criticism that Rizzo “looks sad”.

“Well, he’s a schnauzer,” she explained.

She also said she’d used pet-friendly, vegan, non-toxic dye. You’d bloody hope!

In an interview with Newsweek, Spielman said it was actually Rizzo’s grumpy schnauzer expression which inspired her to dye him as the Grinch.

“Because schnauzers naturally have grumpy faces, I thought we would do something fun and he would be the perfect Grinch,” she said.

She added that her kids have now stopped referring to the pup as Rizzo and instead exclusively call him the Grinch.

Well, we’ve seen a spooky skeleton dog and a Pikachu dog too, so why not throw a Grinch into the mix?