Camila Cabello Has Already Written A Song About Seeing Shawn At Coachella & She Shared It On IG

Camila Cabello has seemingly referenced her rumoured hook up with ex-BF Shawn Mendes in a new track, and it’s giving ROMANCE.

Fans of the musical exes are quaking after the 26-year-old singer posted a snippet of a track on to her Instagram that has a cheeky reference to a spicy Coachella rumour.

ICYMI amongst all the other Coachella chaos: Camila and Shawn were spotted getting flirty and dirty at the so-called influencer/music fest last weekend.

In the IG video, which Camila captioned “4.12”, she can be heard singing “How come you’re just so much better? Is this gonna end ever? I guess I’ll fuck around and find out. Are you coming to Coachella? If you don’t, it’s whatever. If you do, honey, it’ll be all I think about.”

DID YOU PEEP THAT COACHELLA REFERENCE?

Fans of the singer flooded the comments with their thoughts on the song, especially that particular bar.

One IG user wrote: “NOT THE COACHELLA REFERENCE… OH THIS IS FRESH FRESH.” Another one wrote, “He definitely came to Coachella.”

Camila’s IG post came only days after Coachella so it seems she’s had a lot of thoughts and feelings about their reunion.

The rumoured rekindling of their relationship began after a series of videos shot at the music festival showed Camila standing side by side with her ex-boyfriend.

Despite it being nighttime, the low-light video clearly showed the two stars going in for a smooch at the end of the 9-second clip.

A separate video showed the pair chopping it up on the dance floor and if this doesn’t scream “testing the waters before potentially getting back together”, I don’t know what does.

Despite all the excitement, I reckon the best thing about these scenes has gotta be how genuinely connected Camila and Shawn look.

They’ve got chemistry in absolute spades.

You can totally see why their relo spawned an army of shippers that have held out hope of a reunion ever since the breakup in late 2021.

Naturally, the internet didn’t know how to act when the videos were made public with thousands voicing their support.

So, hang on. Are Camila and Shawn back together?

Well fresh off the Coachella rumours, gossip fountain DeuxMoi re shared an IG story that showed a couple that looked like Shawn and Camila holding hands in LA.

It also turns out that DeuxMoi previously shared a tipoff about a similar situation not too long ago.

The submission cites an “A-List musician couple” getting back together after reconciling their relationship in January. Hmmm.

The couple initially broke up in November 2021 in what was one of humanity’s darkest ever days.

People were weeping in the streets (on Twitter) and fans were losing the plot left right and centre (me).

In the months following, the couple did end up explaining the reasons for their split and everything was pretty above board. No scandals to be had, thank GOD.

Even after the breakup, the former couple remained on good terms, evening hanging out in January last year so here’s hoping this year’s Coachella wasn’t just a flash in the pan.

Especially after that cheeky little Camila snippet.

More to come.