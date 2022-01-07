It’s official: the ex-celebrity couple who most often haunts my dreams, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, were papped hanging out together after they infamously broke up in late 2021.

In pics shared by TMZ the ex-couple can be seen walking their joint-custody golden retriever Tarzan in Miami. And no, there wasn’t an empty coffee cup in sight.

I mean honestly, fair enough: there’s nothing like a cute dog to keep you in contact with an ex. Of course, the pics have left the good people wondering if maybe they’re back together.

In Shawn and Camila’s OG joint breakup statement – shared via Insta Story, of course – the ex-couple said they’d remain “best friends”.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

An anonymous contributor to celeb gossip gospel Deuxmoi also reported that they’d spotted the dog walk in question.

“Saw CC and SM walking their dog at the Matheson Hammock park and they looked pretty comfortable.

“They also sat down on a bench at some point and were holding hands. Probably just in a friendly/comforting way though.”

Honestly, that’s pretty sweet.

Deuxmoi also reported a rumour that Shawn’s been going on dates in LA and Miami, but ATM that’s all hearsay. Plus, if he is, that’s just incredibly normal behaviour after a break-up.

Shawn did release a spicy new single — that definitely seems to be about the breakup — back in early December, so the plot thickens and thickens.

Whether Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are back together, or whether they’ve achieved that elusive goal of genuinely remaining friends with an ex is very unclear. Plus, neither of them have commented on the pics just yet.

Honestly, this couple, they give me whiplash.

Whatever their relo status though, let’s just hope they don’t post another video of them pashing.