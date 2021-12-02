Not fucking long at all after announcing their split, Shawn Mendes has already dropped a breakup bop about his ex, Camila Cabello.

The conveniently-timed song is titled ‘It’ll Be Okay’ and it discusses the downfall of a certain relationship.

On the track, Mendes sings: “Are we gonna make it? Is this gonna hurt? Oh, we can try to sedate it, but that never works.”

During the chorus, he croons: “If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy. It’ll be okay.”

And he ends the song with: “Oh, if the future we’ve dreamed of is fading to black. I will love you either way.”

The lyrics seem to directly tie in with the tea that’s been spilled about why the pair decided to torch their relationship.

According to sneaky insiders, the most recent COVID lockdown took its toll on the pair, as it did for most relationships (celebs, they’re just like us, etc etc).

“They had this intense relationship last year and spent months together during the lockdown in Miami,” a mate told People.

“They both seemed very happy and looked like they enjoyed having a break from working. Things are different now, though. It’s more back to normal life. They have careers that are taking them in different directions. They went from spending every day together to now not really spending any time together.”

The part in the song where Mendes sings: “if we can’t stop the bleeding. We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay,” seems to directly link to the cracks that formed over COVID.

Also the part where he sings: “if you tell me you’re leaving” is particularly intriguing considering E! recently reported that Shawn was the one who “initiated” the breakup. And although Camila was “very upset over the split,” an insider claimed that she “agreed” it was for the best.

“The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends,” E!’s source said.

Have a listen below and get ready to bawl your eyes out:

Taking to Insta to promote the song, Shawn Mendes shared a glorious sunrise (which I’m sure was intended as a metaphor for new beginnings) and wrote: “It feels like I haven’t truly connected with you guys in a while. I miss you. I hope you love this song.”

Shawn and Camila announced the sad news in an emotional Instagram Story that was shared to both of their IG Stories.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the IG Story read.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

The note was signed Camila and Shawn.