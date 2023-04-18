You may wanna check on the Frank Ocean stan in your life because his epic Coachella performance turned into quite the shitshow.

The first two days of Coachella 2023 went quite swimmingly. We got to see a bunch of show stopping performances from legendary artists like BlackPink, Rosalia, Charli XCX, Blondie and so much more.

READ MORE TikToker Says Influencers Fake Going To Coachella For Content & The Same Thing Happened At SITG

ICYMI: After six years away from the stage, Ocean was set to perform at Coachella Day Three but the whole thing quickly turned into chaos.

The drama started in the lead up to Frank’s performance. Fans who were streaming the festival realised that both Frank and Bjork‘s streaming times were pulled from the YouTube schedule.

YouTube later posted a tweet reiterating that Frank will not be streamed at all.

Frank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella livestream. The current schedule is in the description → https://t.co/oweGcgaTZs — YouTube (@YouTube) April 17, 2023

Fans responded to the heartbreaking news with humour but TBH we were all crying and scrambling to find anyone who was streaming the act.

frank ocean’s performance isn’t gonna be livestreamed anymore pic.twitter.com/38yLH8Gru4 — karina (@thekarinadiaz) April 17, 2023

I WANNA CRY THIS HOW BAD FRANK OCEAN GOT US pic.twitter.com/MISHfPYQ0q — Emily☁️ (@cinemaharlow) April 17, 2023

Things grew even more concerning when folks at the festival snapped a pic of a sign that read, “NO FRANK OCEAN MERCHANDISE.”

No streaming? Tick.

No merchandise? Double tick.

Frank’s performance? Still pending.

Coachella staff must be tired of being asked about Frank Ocean merch. pic.twitter.com/klU4PrKkBh — Odd Future (@OddFuturePage) April 16, 2023

The time for Frank’s set finally rolled around, and the crowd was ready to get in their feels to some musical masterpieces.

But unfortunately, Frank was reportedly an hour late to his set.

Videos on TikTok showed people rushing to his stage earlier in the day, claiming that they waited 11 hours to see the Blonde artist.

Festival attendee and musician XYZ ( @XYZsings on TikTok) ranted in a video claiming that “everyone is mad at Frank Ocean” and that “people feel very scammed” by the closing headliner.

“Frank was over an hour late and people got there as early as 8AM today.”

Finally, Frank took to the stage but the whole set was quite confusing.

Folks who were at the performance, such as XYZ, claimed that Frank performed behind a screen but there’s endless amounts of footage of Frank on the Coachella stage.

The singer addressed his fans in a heartfelt speech dedicated to his brother, Ryan Breaux, who tragically passed away in a car accident in 2020.

Frank also performed a bunch of bangers such as “Pink + White”, “White Ferrari” and “Godspeed” — which had me sobbing FYI.

Frank Ocean's speech during his Coachella set.pic.twitter.com/GN8Ly4GaHN — Odd Future (@OddFuturePage) April 17, 2023

frank ocean performing godspeed. i’m so moved

pic.twitter.com/Vz06GnL4Y5 — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) April 17, 2023

Although Frank seemingly performed immaculately, it was soon reported that he was apparently lip syncing for some of the songs.

The Guardian reported that the star didn’t even bother holding a mic, labelling it as a “moment of confusion.”

frank ocean dancing/vibing to chanel live at coachella pic.twitter.com/MnqAf5WPXo — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) April 17, 2023

Amidst the lip syncing and Frank’s tardiness, there was also a 10-minute interlude with a DJ and a twerking security guard — headphone warning for those who watch the vid below.

why did frank ocean have this security guard twerking at Coachella….😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Gq69ywtKBl — Frank Ocean Updates (@blahnded) April 17, 2023

Fans were then taken back after Frank announced that his set was being cut short due to curfew.

“Guys I’m being told it’s curfew so that’s the end of the show. Thank you so much,” Frank said before leaving the Coachella stage.

I have never been happier that I didn’t waste money to see Frank Ocean end Coachella like this…horrific lmao pic.twitter.com/WeoGRHqnQS — yllireally (@whydee__) April 17, 2023

Some Frank fans stayed around with hopes of an encore but instead they were met with blinding lights indicating that the set was truly over.

Footage from Frank’s set began to circulate on social media.

Many of the videos capturing flocks of fans leaving the set early.

On April 17 2023, a source revealed to TMZ that Frank had suffered “a serious ankle injury after being involved in a bike accident on the Coachella ground” a couple of days before he was set to perform.

The injury reportedly threw a spanner into the works for Frank’s production, which allegedly involved an ice rink.

Music festival sleuths, The Festive Owl, reported that the ice rink was a legit part of Frank’s production, but the Channel Orange artist changed his mind last minute.

The rumoured decision lead to a bunch of production complications and allegedly, the people walking around on stage at the start of Frank’s set were the ice skaters that were set to perform with the singer.

“If the last minute changes weren’t made he wouldn’t have performed at all — leaving the festival without a closing headliner,” the tweet reads.

I’ve been speaking with sources about exactly what transpired and how things went so far downhill Sunday for #FrankOcean + #Coachella…so here you go 👇



The stage production was suppose to (and did) contain an ice rink that was constructed and ready to go.



Frank decided at the… — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) April 17, 2023

TMZ also reported that Coachella has been slapped with a hefty USD$117,000 fine (AUD $174,572) for breaching curfew on all three days of the festival.

So far there’s been a lot of back and forth between fans about his performance. Some are completely bashing the artist while others are defending his set.

Started the set late, didn’t let them live stream it, now ending the set early… frank ocean you will rue the day pic.twitter.com/j4oB4WgyXO — ⁰7₀ (@trapssoul) April 17, 2023

Frank Ocean got on that stage and shared how hard it was to even go to Coachella and how happy his lil bro would’ve been to be there with him and y’all treat him like this smh — nanimous (@nanivvision) April 17, 2023

Other fans, like me, are just confused.

At the end of the day, I’m honestly so glad that he returned to the stage. Especially with that beautiful “Godspeed” performance.