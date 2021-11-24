Young Hollywood dream (read: cringe) couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been donezo for just a coupla days now and there’s already piping hot tea about what led to the demise of their relationship.

Much like a lot of couples, apparently the most recent COVID lockdown took its toll on the pair.

“They had this intense relationship last year and spent months together during the lockdown in Miami,” an insider told People.

“They both seemed very happy and looked like they enjoyed having a break from working. Things are different now, though. It’s more back to normal life. They have careers that are taking them in different directions. They went from spending every day together to now not really spending any time together.”

Last week, E! reported that Shawn was the one who “initiated” the breakup. Apparently a bit over a week ago, Shawn “initiated the conversation” with Cabello, according to an insider. Although she was “very upset over the split,” she “agreed” it was for the best, that source added.

“The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends,” E!’s source said.

Meanwhile another insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight that the breakup wasn’t one-sided.

“Shawn and Camila’s breakup was mutual,” the source said. “They realised they are in totally different places in their lives at this point, and it was time to end things. They’re both sad about the split, but doing their best to take care of themselves, stay busy, and surround themselves by loved ones.”

Earlier this week, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram that was shared to both of their IG Stories:

Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.

End of a cringey era.