Your second fave cringe couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes (second only to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly) have called it quits after two years together.

They announced the sad news in an emotional Instagram Story that was shared to both of their IG Stories.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the IG Story read.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

The note was signed Camila and Shawn.

Camila and Shawn started dating in July 2019, shortly after the video for ‘Señorita’, in which Shawn featured, was released.

They’ve become iconic as a pair for their sloppy kisses which they share on Instagram (and like a car crash, we cannot look away), plus their lockdown strolls where the couple sported empty mugs (and Shawn, ofc, donned that headband that he’s become known for).

Earlier today, Deuxmoi spilled the beans about the couple’s split, beating Camila’s announcement to the punch.

A Deuxmoi spy wrote in to the gossip ‘gram: “My fiancé is on a plane from MIA to LAX and sees Camila Cabello is sitting in business class with another girl, scrolling the movies and asked the friend, ‘What would you watch if you just went through a break up?”