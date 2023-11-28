A Priest Has Been Punished For Allowing Sabrina Carpenter To Film A Music Video In A Church

Pop star and former Disney channel actress Sabrina Carpenter has landed a priest in hot water after he allowed the singer to film a music video inside a Catholic church.

As reported by The New York Times, the Catholic priest “had been stripped of his administrative duties” after he allowed Carpenter to film a music video for her hit single, “Feather”.

As per the publication, the music video — where Carpenter is filmed dancing around pastel-coloured coffins in a short black tule dress (lowkey a serve) — took place in Brooklyn’s Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish.

In other scenes of the music video, Carpenter is caught up in a bloody brawl at some kind of gymnasium. She also seemingly kills a creepy man who took an upskirt pic of her in an elevator. It was very vibrant, horror-inspired and edgy.

Following the release of the “Feather” music video, Brooklyn Bishop Robert Brennan told the Catholic News Agency he was “appalled” the church was used to shoot a “provocative music video”.

“The parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on Church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script,” a statement from the Diocese of Brooklyn obtained by the publication read.

The publication noted that the parish reportedly told the diocese, “the production company failed to accurately represent the video content”.

As per The New York Times, Bishop Brennan “relieved” Pastor Monsignor Jamie J. Gigantiello of his “administrative duties over the parish”.

In a written statement, which was posted to the church’s Facebook page, Gigantiello apologised and took “full responsibility” of allowing Carpenter to film.

“I offer my sincere apologies to the Bishop, the Diocese, my faithful parishioners and all of you for this shameful representation, which I whole-heartedly renounce,” the statement reads.

“I ask that following the very example of Christ’s forgiveness, you find it possible to forgive my oversight in this unfortunate matter.”

Further in the letter, the pastor said he allowed filming to “strengthen the bonds between the young creative artists who make up a large part of this community and the parish” and that Carpenter did not “reveal anything questionable” when it came to pitching the video idea to the church.

The statement also noted that the pastor wasn’t present during filming.

Although the parish reportedly said that “the production company failed to accurately represent the video content”, The New York Times claimed that the pastor said in an email that he was aware of a funeral scene. The diocese said “a more thorough” investigation will be made in the coming weeks, the publication claimed.

The 24-year-old pop star — who’s been touring with Taylor Swift for the Eras Tour — has yet to respond to the recent hullabaloo surrounding her vivid music video.